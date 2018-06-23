Meghan Markle To Join The Queen For Second Time In Two Weeks At Her Majesty’s Young Leaders Reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't been married long, but she's already charmed the queen and they are keeping busy with royal appearances.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not been married for long, but it certainly appears that she has connected quite well with much of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex has started to do some formal appearances with the Duke of Sussex, and others, and now reports detail that she has just been tapped to do another event with the queen, her second in the space of two weeks.

Markle and the queen did an engagement together in Chester recently, and Daily Mail details that the two will be seen at another event together soon. Next Tuesday, Meghan and the queen will attend the Queen’s Young Leader’s awards. Apparently, Prince Harry will be attending the awards event too and it will take place at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s Young Leaders Award program began in 2014 and it “discovers, celebrates and supports young people from across the commonwealth, leaving a lasting legacy for Her Majesty the Queen.” The award is given to people between the ages of 18 and 29 who are leaders in their communities all over the world.

Receiving this honor brings not only an award, but also a package that includes networking, mentoring, and training. The awards event is held at the queen’s home during a reception hosted by the monarch. This was designed to be a short-term program, so those receiving awards this year will be the last.

The 2018 #QueensYoungLeaders! ???????????? A post shared by Queen's Young Leaders (@queensyoungleaders) on Jun 21, 2018 at 6:49am PDT

The winners work to address a number of different issues, such as supporting gender equality, improving education for children, and helping those struggling with mental health challenges, the website explains. The winners come from all across the globe and many of them have had to overcome significant personal challenges before winning the award.

Though there have been rumors of some tensions between Meghan and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, it looks like Markle and the queen have quickly formed a tight bond. Body language expert Judi James has noted that the queen seems to be fully confident in how the Duchess of Sussex presents herself. In addition, it has been noted that Meghan is jumping into events like this more quickly than the Duchess of Cambridge did after her wedding with Prince William.

Knowing the royals, Kate and Meghan will never publicly acknowledge their supposed tensions, if they do exist. This family is very experienced at putting forth a united front, even when there is trouble behind the scenes. While things may be tense in some corners of the family, it is easy to see that the queen adores Meghan Markle already, and there’s no doubt that this leaves Prince Harry feeling quite pleased.