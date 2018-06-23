Meghan Markle Growing More Confident With New Royal Title, Claims Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle has only been apart of the Royal Family for about a month, but Prince Harry’s new bride is already adjusting well to her new Duchess titled, body language experts reveal.

According to a June 22 report by The Sun, Meghan Markle’s body language has allegedly changed since she tied the knot with Prince Harry, expert Tracy Brown says.

Tracy claims that before Meghan Markle walked down the aisle with Prince Harry she looked to Kate Middleton as a guide as to what she should and should not be doing when out in public representing the Royal Family.

However, now that Meghan and Harry are officially man and wife, and she has the title of Duchess, she is seemingly feeling more comfortable when it comes to her actions in public. Expert Lisa Mitchell claims that before the wedding, Meghan would hang back to be respectful of whatever members of the family she happened to be with.

“In the photos of her interacting before being married into the Royal Family, she’s more prone to have a respectful distance between her and whoever she’s interacting with in the family, deferring to their position and keeping a more formal feel to the exchange,” she said.

Meanwhile, expert Judi James says that Meghan Markle really came into her own during the Royal Wedding, when she faced her wedding guests and the millions watching with a calm and confidant smile.

Judi now says that Markle has seemingly relaxed a bit when it comes to her new title. “Meghan was often quite coy and giggly yesterday, using facial cut-offs and the clutch bag barrier rituals to suggest she was made quite shy by her happiness but then this gesture which is hugely powerful and significant in terms of their relationship. In politics this would be a power pat to signal superior status and power from the one doing the back pat.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle used to look to Kate Middleton for advice on how to adjust to being in the Royal Family. However, since the wedding, Middleton has allegedly pulled away from her new sister-in-law. Sources claim that Kate is having a hard time watching Meghan be thrust into the spotlight while she is forced to stay at home on maternity leave due to giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, with husband Prince William back in April.

Insiders reveal that Meghan and Kate are currently in competition with one another, and it’s driving their husbands crazy.