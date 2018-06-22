Tiffany Trump Lunches With Mom Before Partying For Pride In NYC As Donald Trump Fails To Recognize It Again

Earlier this week, first daughter, Tiffany Trump enjoyed a nice lunch out with her mother before partying the night away with friends in New York City in honor of Pride.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 24-year-old Georgetown Law student and her mother Marla Maples, President Donald Trump’s second wife, had lunch at Taco Dumbo. Tiffany is spending the summer enjoying a bit of a break after finishing her first year of law school. The first daughter has been able to spend some time with her mother this summer, according to Inquisitr.

During their lunch, Maples shared an Instagram story where she said, “My friend’s new place is delicious.” The story also featured a picture of the two at Taco Dumbo at W. 52nd Street that she captioned, “Tiffany and me.”

Later, Wednesday evening, Tiffany managed to make it to the Tao Downtown’s annual Swedish Midsummer in celebration of the city’s LGBTQ Pride week. Her best friend designer Andrew Warren shared a picture to Instagram of the first daughter enjoying the event with him along with their friends Julia Moshy and Jackson Krecioch.

In the image, which Warren captioned, “And Pride Continues,” Tiffany wore a soft white maxi dress belted at her waist. She topped it by wearing her nearly waist-length long flowing blonde hair in loose waves. On her face, Tiffany highlighted her eyes with heavy black eyeliner and kept her lips soft. She accessorized her look with several necklaces and a sparkly pink clutch.

And Pride Continues ???? A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Jun 20, 2018 at 8:38pm PDT

The first daughter celebrated NYC’s Pride Week ahead of its annual parade. However, her father, President Donald Trump has yet to recognize Annual Pride Month. This year marks the second year in a row that the president failed to acknowledge Pride Month. He did, proclaim June as a month to recognize several other particular causes including National Ocean Month, National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Great Outdoors Month, National Homeownership Month, and African-American Music Appreciation Month.

While the first daughter is enjoying her summer, it’s not been filled with one continuous vacation and fun parties and lunches out. In fact, according to Tiffany’s Instagram story, the first daughter got back to work today. She showed a picture of a computer with plenty of text on it and a delicious looking Slurpee. Over the top of the image she wrote, “when working a Slurpee is always a good idea.”

It does sound like a good idea to get a treat while working on a Friday for sure.