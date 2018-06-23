Priyanka Chopra Brings Nick Jonas To India To Meet Her Mom

Nick Jonas seems to only have eyes for Priyanka Chopra lately. It appears that these two are getting quite serious. She has already met the Jonas family and now the 35-year-old actress has arrived in India with Nick to meet Chopra’s mother, Madhu, and to get a little vacation time in as well. According to People, they all had dinner together on Friday evening.

Jonas and Chopra had caused kind of a ruckus when they were seen leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. They looked like they were surrounded by security as people were gathering to catch a glimpse of the couple. They have become quite the hot topic since they have been spotted getting cozy in the past few weeks.

There is a 10 year age difference between them, but they seem to be compatible, and Nick is definitely smitten with her. His Instagram story pretty much makes their relationship official. The clip showed off his girl walking towards him and giggling. He simply wrote, “Her,” with a heart eyes emoji.

Priyanka is said to be very close to her mother. They just recently did a mini-series for Harper’s Bazaar revealing a few beauty tips that Madhu taught her daughter through the years. The duo share a lot of laughs together as well.

Her mom also revealed her own DIY facial mask that you can do at home. It’s called an Uptan face mask that is a mixture of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, yogurt and rose water. It’s no wonder they both look so young.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Head to India to Meet Her Mom: 'It's Getting Serious,' Says Source https://t.co/bLNZGUz94K — People (@people) June 22, 2018

The Quantico star recently opened up about wanting to have kids in her future. She started out by telling People that she wanted to have kids in 10 years. However, she quickly changed over to wanting kids sometime in the next 10 years.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Her relationship with Nick Jonas is still fairly new, but they are going strong and meeting each other’s families. He may be escorting his lady to brother Joe Jonas’ wedding to Sophie Turner soon. The middle Jobro has not announced an official wedding date just yet, so it might be a little while before that happens. Nick has mentioned how happy he is for Joe He may just end up following his brother’s footsteps.