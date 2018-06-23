Melania Trump’s Jacket Attacked As ‘Heartless’ By Judd Apatow

The filmmaker took to Twitter Thursday and Friday to go after Melania Trump, Fox News, and CNN.

Judd Apatow took to Twitter on Thursday and Friday to slam the president and Melania Trump after photos of Melania on her way to Texas to tour migrant detention centers flooded social media and the internet. He isn’t the first to do so.

Melania Trump has been getting lots of flack over a jacket she chose to wear when she paid a surprise visit to immigrant children who are living in a Texas detention center. On the back of the jacket were the words, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” They are words that many found offensive given the situation of the children she was about to visit.

CBS News reports that Apatow called it a “heartless” thing to do, tweeting, “What kind of heartless person wears that jacket?” He took a shot at the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign and her stated desire to help children when he asked, “Remember when you said that was your highest priority? Is this the lesson you want to teach them?”

Theories about exactly who the words were directed at ranged from the children in Texas to the press to her husband, President Donald Trump. Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, responded to critics by saying that there was no hidden meaning in the jacket and that people should be focusing on what Mrs. Trump was doing that day, not on what she was wearing.

To that, filmmaker Judd Apatow posted, “I am gonna visit kids in baby prisons and wear a shirt that says ‘f*** off babies.’ I wonder if anyone will ask me about it.”

The first lady wasn’t the only target of Judd’s ire. He also went after Fox News, a network he has derided before. On the show Fox and Friends, host Brian Kilmeade questioned why everyone is so upset about the migrant children because they “aren’t our kids.” The Fox host clarified what he meant when he said, “It’s not like he’s doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas.” The 40-Year-Old Virgin director went after the network and the people working for them, calling Kilmeade’s comment “barbaric” and condemned the total silence of everyone at Fox News.

Judd didn’t just single out Fox though. He also went after CNN after they interviewed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Apatow accused them of making such choices knowing they will stir up drama and get a ratings boost. He dished out a little advice to the news network when he told them to “Inform people. That’s it. We don’t need evil people on defending evil policies for ratings.”