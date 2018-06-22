‘Teen Mom 2’ Officially Coming Back For Season 9: The Stars’ Demands Revealed

The popular MTV reality series will be returning.

Teen Mom 2 is officially returning for Season 9, and the star’s demands have been revealed.

According to a June 22 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, sources claim that the stars, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, are likely all returning for a new season, but that some of them have demands for MTV to meet.

Sources tell the outlet that Briana DeJesus has officially signed on for a new season, and that she got a huge pay increase, being that it is now her second year on the show. Although DeJesus threatened to quit the reality series earlier this year, insiders says she couldn’t turn down the money.

“Briana got a big pay increase because it is her second season. There was no way she was turning that down.”

Meanwhile, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is still haggling with MTV to get what she wants. Jenelle, who has been one of the most difficult and controversial stars to work with, reportedly has her husband, David Eason, in mind before signing on to film Season 9.

Jenelle allegedly told MTV, via her lawyer, that she wants her husband David, who was fired by the network back in February for making homophobic comments on social media, to be accommodated by the production. Although the network won’t allow Eason back on the show, Evans reportedly wants him to be allowed to be present while they are filming at their home. She also allegedly wants the network to allow David to attend reunions and other filming projects and pay for his travel.

“Basically, Jenelle wants David included in filming, and if that’s not possible, she wants him to be allowed to be around while she’s filming. She doesn’t care if he isn’t shown on-camera or paid. She told [the producer] that if she is filming at their home, she is not going to make David leave. She also wants him to be able to attend Reunions and other filming events with her – even if he doesn’t go on camera – and for MTV to pay for his travel,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Leah Messer also had a list of demands for MTV before she signed her Teen Mom 2 Season 9 contract. The insider says that the network shot down nearly all of Messer’s requests, one of which was to have a professional make up artist do her make up before she filmed. MTV refused to foot the bill.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry did not make any new demands for Teen Mom 2 Season 9.