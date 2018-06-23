‘Multiple Films’ Are Still In The ‘Star Wars’ Pipeline, According To ‘ABC News’

It was originally believed that there would be no more standalone 'Star Wars' films thanks to 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' failing to impress at the box office.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, production on the standalone Star Wars films was halted after Solo: A Star Wars Story failed to dazzle at the box office. However, a new report by ABC News suggests that there will, in fact, be some standalone Star Wars films in the future.

The outlet reports that the so-called “death knell” of the standalone films — including the upcoming Boba Fett film and the rumored, though still not officially announced Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film — was “premature and speculative” at best.

Sources close to Lucasfilm released a statement saying that the rumors about all the standalone films being put on hold were all “inaccurate.” Rather, the source close to the film house made clear that there are still “multiple” Star Wars film currently in development, however, the studio is looking to focus all of its current promotional efforts on the ninth — and final — chapter of the original “Skywalker Saga,” currently only titled as Episode IX.

The film will star John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac.

JJ Abrams will be returning to the director’s chair for the final installment of the Skywalker saga.

But once the Skywalker saga is complete, what will happen to Star Wars?

ABC News confirms that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — the duo behind the HBO smash show, Game of Thrones — will be helming another three films that take place after the events of the “Skywalker saga,” and may or may not make reference to well-known and well-loved characters of movies past.

Rian Johnson — who is, perhaps, the most controversial director in a galaxy far, far away — will also be helming a three-film series that is completely independent of the “Skywalker saga.”

Part of the reason that many thought there would be no more Star Wars films after Solo: A Star Wars Story was because, according to Vanity Fair, the standalone film was the first in the franchise to officially be a flop.

As of this writing, the film has made back only half of its “highly inflated” budget.

Box office estimates put #SoloAStarWarsStory's 2nd domestic weekend at just $29.3M, a massive drop of 65.3%. Internationally, the film has made only $115.3M to date. With a reported budget of over $250M, it is officially the first Star Wars movie to flop. pic.twitter.com/hYPShuwsMD — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) June 3, 2018

Part of the reason Solo: A Star Wars Story had such a highly inflated budget was because the original directors of the film, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were fired, and many of the scenes were re-shot after Lord and Miller were replaced with Ron Howard.

It remains to be seen how future Star Wars films will perform at the box office.