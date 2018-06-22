‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Says She Feels ‘Confident’ In First Look At Her Stint On ‘Naked And Afraid’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout will appear on the upcoming episode of Naked and Afraid. In the first sneak peek for the episode, the mother-of-three reveals that she is feeling very confident that she and her partner will be able to make it the full 14 days.

According to a June 22 report by People Magazine, Maci Bookout is seen in a sneak peek clip for the show in the jungle of Nicaragua. The Teen Mom tells the Naked and Afraid cameras that she believes her partner knows a lot of stuff that will help them survive their 2 week goal.

“I feel really confident about making it for 14 days and having a partner that seems to have a really good attitude and knows a lot of stuff just made me feel a lot better,” Bookout says.

Maci Bookout is seen using her survival training to build fires and get food for herself. She also climbs a papaya tree completely nude with the help of her partner, Justin, an ICU nurse. The report goes on to reveal that the Teen Mom‘s stint on the show turns scary as she and Justin are forced to face the elements and some dangerous animals while out in the wild.

“During their two-week excursion, they run into hungry predators, venomous reptiles and hyper-aggressive howler monkeys. On top of all that, a punishing dry season leaves the pair with little vegetation and scarce fresh water,” the magazine reports.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Maci Bookout trained for her time on Naked and Afraid by learning to build fire and other survival skills. The MTV mom showed off some of the skills on a recent episode of the reality series, and revealed that she would miss her family very much while she was gone.

“Being a mom prepares you for a situation like this because the motherly instinct kicks in and gives me an edge,” Bookout says during her Naked and Afraid episode.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Maci Bookout may have survived the elements on Naked and Afraid, but will she be able to survive another season of Teen Mom OG? The reality star is said to be getting a brand new co-star to replace Farrah Abraham, who was fired during the last season of the show.

Reports suggest that Cheyenne Floyd, who has been seen on other MTV shows like Are You The One and The Challenge will join Teen Mom OG with her baby daddy, Cory Wharton, and that Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood are not happy about it.