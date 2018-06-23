Terry Crews Says He Is Meeting With The Senate To Fight Sexual Assault

The actor plans to take his story to Capitol Hill.

Terry Crews plans to go before the U.S. Senate to fight for new sexual harassment legislation months after the actor came forth to reveal that a Hollywood agent violated him.

“I’m actually going to stand in front of the senate next week about addressing the statute of limitations, and getting a bill of rights together for sexual assault and rape victims that will really change legislation,” Crews told Hip Hollywood this week. “I’m not playing, I’m taking this all the way to the top, this is what I was put here for.”

The 49-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his new film, Sorry To Bother You, came forth late last year to reveal that he was sexually assaulted by his former agent, Adam Venit, in 2016. Crews said that William Morris Endeavor executive Venit groped him at an event which left the actor feeling violated.

He ended up filing a police report against Venit last year, according to TMZ, but revealed that the agent was only given a 30 day suspension. Crews has since parted ways with the agency.

While some may worry about the ramifications of publicly exposing a Hollywood executive at one of the most powerful agencies in the world, the actor is not focused on that fear. Crews said he refuses to back down and let people who take advantage of others continue to do so without a fight.

“This stuff doesn’t go away when you are talking about very very evil people who want to get away with some stuff,” he said.

For Crews, it is important to keep speaking out against sexual harassment while continuing to work as much as possible.

“My thing is I have to be as vocal as possible, because all of sudden if everybody sees my career drop off everyone will know who did it, so my thing is to stay vocal, stay in the public eye and never stop,” he revealed.

Crews first publicly leveled his allegations against Venit on Twitter last October. The actor admitted that Venit was connected to everyone he knows in the entertainment industry.

Because of his influence, Crews admitted that it was hard to come forward initially. However, he later realized that doing so would help not only himself but others.

The former NFL player-turned-actor said he empathized with women who have to overcome similar assault, and worse, and live with the fear of exposing their assailants.