Jennifer Garner And Juliette Lewis Are Twinning In New Selfie

The actresses are starring together in HBO's upcoming limited comedy series.

Actresses Jennifer Garner and Juliette Lewis could easily pass as twin sisters in a photo Garner recently shared of the two on her Instagram. If you look closely, the resemblances are uncanny and Garner herself even refers to Lewis as her “soul sister” in the sweet birthday message she penned along with the photo. The two actresses are no strangers, having starred together in the 2006 dramedy, Catch and Release, and now they’re back together for HBO’s upcoming comedy series, Camping.

Earlier this year, HBO announced that Garner, 46, would be making her TV comeback as one of the leads in its new limited comedy series, Camping. Based off the British series of the same name, the premise of the show is as follows: Kathryn (Garner) and her husband Walt, played by David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones), decide to be at one with nature for Walt’s 45th birthday and are looking forward to a relaxing, peaceful weekend together with their kids. However, things don’t go as planned when Kathryn’s sister, Carleen, played by Ione Skye (Say Anything), Janice, played by Lewis, and Kathryn’s former best friend, all decide to crash the weekend festivities.

The gathering is less than ideal for Kathryn, who planned the entire camping trip with fine, pin-point detail. Deadline describes Garner’s character as an “obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife” and as one might imagine, Kathryn is less than thrilled when she realizes that things won’t go the way she wants them to and will prove to be the ultimate test in her marriage. Aside from foreseeable marital issues, “woman-on-woman crime” will also ensue, making Walt’s birthday weekend a weekend all parties will remember for the rest of their lives.

Lewis’s character, Janice, is a free-spirit who bounces around from relationship-to-relationship and earns a living from one of her many professions; but while her lifestyle might seem ideal to the outside person, according to HBO, it’s a facade and a means for her not to deal with her life head-on.

Camping was green lit once Garner became attached to the project and will see Lena Dunham and Jennifer Konner (HBO’s Girls) team up once again as showrunners, executive producers, and writers for the limited series, which will feature eight, half-hour episodes.

In February, upon casting Garner as Kathryn, who they describe as, “messy, tough and provocative and really really fun,” Dunham and Konner expressed their delight with having the Dallas Buyers Club actress on board, as reported by Variety.

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet.”

Camping is set to premiere on HBO in 2019.