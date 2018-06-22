Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Asked Her Late Father For His Permission To Marry Her Before He Died

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be closer to a wedding than fans realized.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend Randall Emmett could propose sooner rather than later.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke about her future with the movie producer, revealing that she recently learned that he asked her late father, Kent Burningham, for permission to marry her before he died.

“My mom told me that Ran had asked my dad for my hand before he passed away over the phone,” Kent revealed, according to a report from Us Weekly.

“That makes me so happy because I am struggling with the fact that … I won’t have a dad to see me, you know, have babies or get married,” she continued through tears. “That just means a lot to me that Ran did that before he passed.”

Kent announced the passing of her father on Instagram in late April and revealed she had traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah a short time later.

As fans may have noticed on Instagram and other social media platforms, Kent had the support of her boyfriend Emmett and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Marie, as she coped with her father’s death.

Following her father’s funeral, Kent praised Emmett for being her “rock” on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two of them. She even told Emmett that he saved her and kept her from drowning during the darkest time of her life.

Lala Kent’s revelation regarding Randall Emmett’s plans to propose come just days after the couple hit the red carpet together at the New York City premiere of his new film, Gotti. During the appearance, the couple participated in their first interview together and discussed their future plans to get married and settle down.

“Listen, I love Lala and I’m going to be with her always and forever,” Emmett told Us Weekly. “So, that’s for the stars to align when they align.”

Kent and Emmett began dating one another over two years ago and have been chronicling their romance on Instagram since January, just weeks after Emmett’s divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was finalized. As fans may know, Kent and Emmett kept their relationship private for nearly two years because he was still technically married to Childers, the mother of his two children, up until December of last year.

Lala Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.