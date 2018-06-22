Kelly Ripa Shares Pic Of Shirtless Mark Consuelos, Shows Support For His ‘Teen Choice’ Nomination

When you’re husband’s as hot as Mark Consuelos, it’s understandable you’d share a shirtless snap of him to Instagram, but for Kelly Ripa, it was all to show her support of his Teen Choice 2018 nomination. “Here’s a villain we can all get behind. Congrats @instasuelos on your #choiceTVVillian nomination. (A phrase i never thought I’d say) Vote now!????????” she wrote to accompany the topless photo of her man. Consuelos is nominated for his dastardly role on the show Riverdale, where he plays Hiram Lodge.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star first met Consuelos back in 1995 when he auditioned for the role of Mateo on the now-defunct soap opera, All My Children. Ripa’s Hayley had been firmly ensconced in the soap’s fictional of Pine Valley since 1990, and when Consuelos joined the show as her love interest, the sparks from reel life bled over into real life. They married on May 1, 1996 and have since had three children, Michael who turned 21 this month, Lola Consuelos, who recently turned 17, and Joaquin, who is 15-years-old. They’ve acted together a few times since, including on Ripa’s sitcom, Hope & Faith that she was on with Faith Ford.

Ripa shared a throwback picture to Instagram to celebrate daughter Lola’s birthday, as previously reported by Inquisitr earlier this week. Normally her older kids don’t like for her to talk about them on her social media but Lola allowed her mother a little leeway on her birthday. “In Ripa’s sweet throwback Instagram post, she put up a picture showing her looking incredibly pregnant and hubby Mark had his hand on her belly. Kelly detailed that she couldn’t resist posting something to coincide with her daughter’s birthday…”

Apparently, Lola has an opinion or two about her father’s villainous Riverdale role, which she enjoys a great deal, according to an article from last October on ETOnline. “During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Kelly Ripa revealed that while her and Consuelos’ [then] 16-year-old daughter wishes Consuelos would act a little more like Lodge at home.” They quoted Ripa as saying, “I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is like, ‘I cannot believe that Dad is on a show that I actually watch,'” Ripa continued. “My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father, and that’s a character on TV!” she said.