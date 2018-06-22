Reese Witherspoon Lounges Poolside In Black Bikini, Cover-up To Welcome Summer

No one has ever made the first official day of summer look more glamorous.

Reese Witherspoon posted an amazing shot of herself on Instagram yesterday that shows the actress in a stylish and pretty outfit that just wouldn’t look as good on someone else as it does on her. The Louisiana-native simply oozes sex appeal and old-school glamor in the pic, too.

The Instagram photo shows a tanned Reese perfectly made up, posing poolside in a black bikini that’s partially concealed by a polka-dotted cover-up. The wild and mismatched sandals she’s wearing may even start a trend among her followers. The Instagram post so far has 218,266 likes

The Legally Blonde actress captioned the pic with, “Did someone say first days of summer?” The question was answered by fans such as ‘shadepop,’ who said that “it’s actually pronounced ‘summa.'” Some fans ignored the sizzling question Reese posed about summer officially starting June 21 and chose instead to do a little swooning over her.

Answers to the 42-year old TV and Movie star’s question certainly answered why Reese Witherspoon is our favorite golden girl, but ignored her original question. Replies ranged from “Love youuuu! Ugh why can’t we be best friends?” to “You are so Beautiful.”

Reese Witherspoon is also friends with Nicole Kidman in real-life, and they play besties on the HBO TV-Show Big Little Lies. She posted pictures of the two of them enjoying some coffee together a couple of days ago.

Happy Birthday to this remarkable woman who I’m lucky enough to work with and call my friend. Everyday with you is an inspiration! Keep shining bright, Nic!! ???? @NicoleKidman pic.twitter.com/2ksp2Cz4ke — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 20, 2018

Big Little Lies was originally imagined as a miniseries, but its success has led to a second season that will see the original main cast cast return. Season two will also add three time academy-award winning actress, Meryl Streep. Reese also sent out a Happy Birthday post to the Devil Wears Prada actress, who, speaking of beauty, looks stunning at 69…..

Reese Witherspoon seemingly lights up Instagram every time she posts, especially when she dons a teeny bikini while discussing upcoming projects.

It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

This includes projects such as her returning as her return as idealistic Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. That post got over 5 million views by people who couldn’t decide if they were more excited over the movie or Reese in the purple bikini. Fans response indicated that they just couldn’t hold it together saying, “Omg I can’t wait!” and WE ALL HAVE TO GO SEE IT????????

Whatever Reese Witherspoon is doing, she always looks entrancing doing it, doesn’t she? God, that skin! The ultimate beach girl is shown here in an Instagram pic taken on Memorial Day. The mother of Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, makes 42 look like 22!