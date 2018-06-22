A ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Mummy Has Been Discovered After 2,000 Years Of Resting In A Russian Reservoir

The Russian woman was accidentally mummified inside her stone tomb and was decked out in luxurious clothes, with gifts beside her to take into the afterlife.

The remains of a Russian woman nicknamed the “sleeping beauty” were recently found in a Siberian reservoir after having been accidentally mummified inside a stone tomb, where she has remained for the past 2,000 years.

The woman was discovered to still be wearing the luxurious silk shirt she was buried in and had a supply of pine nuts placed carefully upon her chest, as the Daily Mail report.

There were numerous items that were found inside the Russian mummy’s tomb that scientists believe were meant to be used in the afterlife. These include a mirror fashioned in the style of those from China that was held inside a box made of birch-bark along with a beaded belt with a special buckle that held a gemstone.

It is believed that this “sleeping beauty” was a Hun woman based on a Hun vase that was discovered near her, and researchers will be learning much more about this mysterious mummy after scientific tests have been conducted on her remains. As archaeologist Dr Marina Kilunovskaya explained, this was no ordinary mummy that scientists discovered.

“During excavations, the mummy of a young woman was found on the shore of the reservoir. The lower part of the body was especially well preserved. This is not a classic mummy – in this case, the burial was tightly closed with a stone lid, enabling a process of natural mummification.”

The fact that the remains of the Russian mummy were still intact is nothing short of astonishing, especially when considering the fact that they would have been completely immersed underwater for over 30 years after the construction of the dam here.

The discovery of the 2,000-year-old Russian mummy was an extremely lucky one and happened completely by chance when archaeologists from the St. Petersburg Institute were conducting work around the Yenisei River Reservoir.

Upon first spotting a strange formation of stones in the area, archaeologists knew that this was most likely an ancient burial site of some kind and set about investigating it.

Scientists have already begun examining the “sleeping beauty”mummy and believe that the silk clothes she was wearing will yield a wealth of valuable information about her life, according to a spokesperson at the St. Petersburg Institute. Other materials present like bacteria, fungi and heavy metals will also be extremely helpful to researchers.

“Forecasts of archaeologists are very optimistic. Most likely, soft fabrics, leather and details of clothes have been preserved.”

After further work is conducted on the remains of the 2,000-year-old Russian mummy that has been christened the “sleeping beauty,” scientists will be providing further details that will help to confirm her exact age while also providing details about her life.