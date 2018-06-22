‘Teen Mom OG’: New Star Cheyenne Floyd Begins Filming MTV Series

A new cast member on the hit MTV show is causing some issues with the true OGs.

The newest star of Teen Mom OG, Cheynne Floyd, has reportedly started filming the show. The former Are You The One and The Challenge star allegedly began test shooting on Wednesday with her child’s father, Cory Wharton.

According to a June 22 report by Radar Online, Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are the newest cast members to join the show after Farrah Abraham was fired in the middle of last season. The couple have a long history with MTV, and are known by fans who watch other shows on the network.

However, it seems that Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s deal with Teen Mom OG isn’t complete just yet. The network can still reportedly opt out of filming anything further with the couple if they don’t like what they see, or change their mind about letting the pair join the cast.

“They haven’t been paid yet. They have not signed a contract at this time,” an insider revealed.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report the news that Cheyenne and Cory would be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG. However, it seems that the original cast members aren’t too happy about the newest addition.

When Co-Parenting works ????????

Happy Easter ???????? !!! pic.twitter.com/pInGJ4pIOi — Cory Wharton (@MTVCoryWharton) April 1, 2018

“Amber is p—ed off about the new cast member. They’ve been doing Teen Mom for ten years and don’t think they like the idea of someone who is a total newbie and has never even been on the show before coming on permanently,” one source stated.

Meanwhile, Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is also said to be unhappy about the casting. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tyler thinks it’s “stupid” to bring on someone new when they could just bring the stars of OG and TM2 together, especially since everyone from the two casts seems to get along so well, excluding Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus, who have had some controversy with their co-stars in the past.

In addition to the casting news, Farrah Abraham claims that she doesn’t care about what happens to Teen Mom OG or her former cast members now that she is off of the show. Farrah says she’s “moved on” and has no desire to watch the series any longer, or speak to her old co-stars.

Teen Mom OG is set to return for a new season featuring Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, later this year. However, it seems that MTV is also looking to add to the cast and fans could be seeing Cheyenne Floyd back on MTV very soon.