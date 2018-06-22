Tristan Thompson Shares First Picture With Both His Kids

Tristan Thompson is finally showing off his family. The NBA star posted a photo of himself with both of his children, son Prince and daughter True, on Friday, and it very well may have been the first time the siblings met each other.

According to a June 22 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson posted the photograph to his Instagram account. In the sweet snapshot, the NBA player is shirtless and holding both Prince and True on his lap as a basketball sits in front of them. He captioned the picture with a simple red heart emoji.

This marks the first time that Tristan Thompson has shared a photo of himself with his children. After posting the photo on social media, baby True’s aunt, Kylie Jenner, was quick to like the photo.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson and his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian only recently moved back to L.A. from Cleveland. The couple have been going through a lot of relationship drama as Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe with multiple women back in April, only days before she gave birth to their daughter. However, Kardashian stood by her man and stayed in Cleveland with him to work things out.

❤️ A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 22, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

The couple are now seemingly on good terms again, and have moved back to L.A. for the summer. Tristan’s oldest child, a son named Prince, also lives in California with his mother, Jordan Craig, and it seems that the NBA star will get to spend a ton of time with his family during the off season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s family still aren’t happy with Tristan Thompson after his shocking cheating scandal. However, the famous brood are reportedly moving past the scandal and are ready to embrace Khloe being home in L.A.

“Tristan is a part of Khloe’s life. They are together, so he will be there. They’re continuing to work on their relationship … They know that in order to have Khloe back in their lives, they have to accept him,” an insider said of the Kardashian family.

Meanwhile, fans can also expect talk of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is set to begin airing sometime this summer. Although Tristan reportedly doesn’t understand why the topic has to be discussed on the family’s reality TV show, Khloe has allegedly told him that she has final say about what goes on the show.