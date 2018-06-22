’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Nafziger Calls Off Her Wedding To Azan Tefou Because Of His Cheating

The '90 Day Fiance' star called off her wedding after it was revealed that her now-ex fiance cheated on her with other women.

The news that 90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafizger has called off her wedding to Moroccan-born Azan Tefou after his so-called “cheating scandal” broke wide open all over the internet.

According to Radar Online, who has been questioning the validity of this relationship from the beginning, Joe Fouraker, the 90 Day Fiance star’s stepdad, revealed that the wedding has been called off and that Nicole returned to Florida.

On the show, Joe has been very forceful with his very low opinion of Azan, claiming that he’s been “scamming” Nicole and is only using her to come to the United States.

Joe said that “the timing wasn’t right” when it came to his stepdaughter’s nuptials, and claims that his “prayers have been answered” now that the wedding has been called off, at least for now.

There is a chance, however, that Nicole and Azan will get back together at a later date; a thought that doesn’t have much appeal to either Joe or his wife, Robbalee, who is also Nicole’s mother.

“She still talks to [Azan],” said Joe, adding that she intends to go back to Morocco to marry Azan because “the dress is still there.” He also said that Nicole was in Morocco for six months and didn’t succeed in marrying Azan.

He also said that the 90 Day Fiance star is now living in a “mobile home” with her daughter, May, and her sister, so she’s far from living the glamorous life.

The news of the cancelation of their wedding comes just a few days after Azan’s cheating scandal broke. As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, recordings featuring Azan’s voice began surfacing online just ahead of the couple’s impending nuptials. In the recordings, Azan is heard talking to another woman, talking about how much he loves to kiss her, and how he “wanted a kiss from her right now.”

Azan steadfastly denied cheating on Nicole, and blamed his “love talk” on the alcohol, claiming he was drunk when those recordings were taken, “but I swear, nothing happened.”

But Joe isn’t convinced of Azan’s explanation, or of his good intentions. He said that his stepdaughter is a “foolish young lady” who believes all of Azan’s lies, and doesn’t understand that he’s taking advantage of her because “she only wants to see the best in people.”

It’s unclear whether the 90 Day Fiance star is really in love with Azan, or just desperate for his acceptance.