‘Bringing Up Bates’ Baby News: Bobby And Tori Smith Share Gender, Name Choice For Their First Child

Tori and Bobby Smith shared big baby news this week, revealing the gender and name they've chosen for the next 'Bringing Up Bates' grandchild

This has been a whirlwind year for Tori Bates and Bobby Smith of Bringing Up Bates. The two got married late last year, and the UP TV star graduated college in May. They are expecting their first child together, and now Bobby and Tori are sharing details about the baby’s gender and the name they have chosen.

Entertainment Tonight shared the scoop on the Bringing Up Bates baby news. Bobby Smith and Tori Bates Smith revealed the news in May that they were expecting their first child, after getting married last December. Now Tori and Bobby have shared that they are expecting a baby boy.

Bobby and Tori’s son will formally be named Robert Ellis Smith IV, obviously following along in his family’s tradition. However, they have already decided that they will call their son Cade on a daily basis.

On the show’s Facebook page, when asked where the family got Cade, a comment from those running the page noted that one meaning of Cade is “fourth.” Since he will be the fourth Robert Ellis in the Smith family, they thought Cade was a fitting nickname.

“This little one has already changed our lives for the better and is so loved. We cannot wait to meet him! Thank you for the love and support you’ve shown us. We are truly blessed.”

Cade Smith will have lots of cousins to play with once he arrives. Gil and Kelly Jo Bates have 19 children and eight grandchildren so far, with Cade becoming grandbaby number nine. As the Bates Family Blog notes, Zach and Whitney were the first to marry, and they have children, Bradley and Kaci Lynn.

John and Alyssa Webster got married in 2014 and are parents to three little girls: Allie Jane, Lexi Mae, and Zoey Joy. Chad and Erin Paine tied the knot in 2013 and they also have three children: Charles Steven “Carson,” Brooklyn Elise, and Everly Hope.

Fans of Bringing Up Bates know that Michaella and Brandon Keilen have been married for a while now too, and they have opened up about experiencing fertility issues in trying to build their family. In addition, Josie Bates began a courtship with Kelton Balka earlier this year and Carlin Bates has been in a courtship with Evan Stewart for a while.

The show teased this week that another special family announcement was on the way and fans expect to hear that either Carlin or Josie are officially engaged. While many are expecting engagement news, plenty of Bringing Up Bates fans are hoping there’s pregnancy news from Michaella and Brandon soon too. This is definitely an exciting time for the entire Bringing Up Bates family and their fans can’t wait to see what comes next.