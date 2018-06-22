‘Little People, Big World’s’ Matt Roloff Reportedly Lied About Buying A Home In Arizona

Public records prove he lied about the timing of the house hunt, when the purchase was made, and more.

Little People, Big World‘s Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, lied about when and how they bought their Arizona home according to a report from Radar Online. There are a few lies here, let’s take them one at a time.

The entertainment and gossip site says they obtained property records from Maricopa County in Arizona, where Matt and Caryn bought their new home. Those records indicate that the couple didn’t buy their home in Surprise, Arizona in the last few weeks as viewers have been led to believe. Matt has owned the home much longer, since May 2017 to be exact. That leads us to the next lie.

If Matt has owned the home for over a year, it’s impossible that he and Caryn were house hunting in the winter. All that talk on the LPBW season finale about looking for a home during the Christmas season was not true.

Then there’s the lie about who owns the home. Caryn has talked a great deal about investing in a home with Matt, but it turns out she owns no part of the Maricopa home. Matt put down $110,000 on the home that sold for $375,000, and the deed was just finalize a little over a week ago, on June 13.

The deed reveals yet another lie. Not only does it provide proof that Matthew is the sole owner of the home, but it also indicates that it was signed over to Matt by Caryn’s parents, Roger and Michele Bryngelson. The actual language is as follows.

“For valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, ROGER AND MICHELE BRYNGELSON, husband and wife, the Grantor herein, hereby conveys and warrants to MATT ROLOFF, the Grantee herein, all of Grantor’s right, title, and interest in and to the following described property situated in Maricopa County, Arizona.”

Arthur Rutger is a neighbor and told Radar Online that he has met Caryn, and she introduced herself as the daughter of the previous owners. So there wasn’t even a long, drawn out house hunt. Caryn’s parents signed their home over to Matt.

So why all the lying? Who knows. It certainly isn’t the first time a reality television show has been proven to be faking things. As a matter of fact, a member of the Roloff family spoke out years ago about the amount of untruth in Little People, Big World. Back in 2014, Jacob Roloff, one of Matt and Amy’s children, left the show and said much of it was “staged and faked.”