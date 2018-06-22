Life Is Strange 2 Will Debut On September 27

The sequel to the critically-adored adventure game will consist of five episodes.

Life Is Strange 2, the follow-up to DONTNOD Entertainment’s 2015 hit, is set to premiere this fall, as detailed on publisher Square Enix’s website. This new season will follow a similar episodic structure, with the first episode set to release on September 27.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know for now. Both Square Enix and DONTNOD Entertainment have remained tight-lipped on specifics, and the newly-released teaser trailer (which you can view below) doesn’t shed any additional details. Still, here’s a quick recap of what we do know:

“Life Is Strange 2” will be set in an entirely new location, and not in the game’s original setting of Arcadia Bay. Similarly, the game will feature a new cast of characters, as the development team did not want to continue the story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price. Without going into story details, the first “Life Is Strange” allowed the player to choose from one of two endings. It’s likely that the developers did not want to continue the story by acknowledging one ending over the other.

Square Enix is promising that new details for the game will be revealed sometime in August. On the development side, it has been confirmed that Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet, both of whom directed the first “Life Is Strange,” will both be directing the sequel. The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Square Enix

A spin-off/side story, “The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit,” will be launching next week on June 26, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. This standalone game, which will be released free of charge, follows the story of Chris, a 10-year-old boy who pretends to be a superhero. The story will feature customizable costumes and dialogue trees when interacting with non-player characters.

The “Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit” take place in the same shared universe as the “Life Is Strange” series. It will take place three years after the events of “Life Is Strange,” in the town of Beaver Creek, Oregon. Chris and his father, Charles, are both struggling with the recent death of Chris’ mother. The choices and decisions made during the story will have consequences in “Life Is Strange 2.”

Episode 1 of #LifeisStrange2 will release on September 27th 2018. Further information about @DONTNOD_Ent's #LifeisStrange2 will be revealed this August. pic.twitter.com/Jml0977VS1 — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) June 22, 2018

If you have yet to check out the series for yourself, the first episode of Life Is Strange is completely free, and is available on consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. A prequel, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, which takes place three years before the original game, has also been released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs