Julie Chen Shares Top ‘Big Brother’ Moments Ahead Of Landmark 20th Season

The longtime host of the CBS summertime reality show looks back at its defining moments ahead of Season 20.

Julie Chen is playing favorites—with her favorite Big Brother moments. The longtime host of the CBS summertime reality show shared the most memorable Big Brother moments ahead of the show’s 20th season. In a slideshow posted by Entertainment Weekly. Julie went way back to July 5, 2000, the day the very first episode of Big Brother aired in the U.S. Since that time, 19 winners have taken home the $500,000 grand prize, with the spinoffs Big Brother: Over the Top and Celebrity Big Brother also crowning winners.

Chen also gave shout-outs to some of the most legendary Big Brother players ever, including Season 10’s Dan Gheesling, the only player ever to win by the game by a unanimous vote, and Season 16’s Derrick Levasseur, who kept his profession as an undercover cop top secret. The Donato duo, Evel Dick and his daughter Danielle, also made history by landing as runner-up and winner in Season 8.

While Big Brother is now heavy on competitions, the early seasons of the show weren’t as physical. In fact, the very first winner of Big Brother, Eddie McGee, is an amputee who lost his left leg to cancer when he was a child. Eddie played the first season of the Big Brother game on crutches. In an essay for Moviemaker, McGee revealed that he was surprised to be the last remaining houseguest in the inaugural season of the CBS reality show.

Well look at who we have here ???????? long time Big Brother fans will recognize this guy here! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EovObKbekX — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) June 14, 2018

Of course, one of the biggest moments in Big Brother history came in Season 2, when Dr. Will and his pal Mike “Boogie” Malin formed the first-ever Big Brother alliance, Chill Town, which paved the way for future alliances with names like The Brigade and The Quack Pack. In Season 2. the dynamic duo frequently gave hilarious joint diary room sessions.

Speaking of Dr. Will Kirby in Season 7’s all-stars round, the BB2 winner delivered his famous “I hate you all” Power of Veto speech. Will’s mastermind move save him from the chopping block and it goes down as one of Big Brother’s most memorable moments.

Other notable moments remembered by Chen include the Ex Factor twist in Season 4, which unfairly pitted five unsuspecting houseguests against their estranged exes. The original twin twist with identical twins Adria and Natalie in season 5, was also recalled.

And of course, no self-respecting Big Brother fan can forget Season 3, when Marcellas Reynolds pulled the worst move in Big Brother history. Marcellas won the Power of Veto then opted not to save himself. Moments later, he was sent home.

Julie Chen admitted that when Big Brother first started, she didn’t know what to expect.

“I was excited due to what a success it already was in the Netherlands, where it started, and Germany,” Chen admitted. “But I never imagined it would be on for 20 seasons.”

Season 20 will provide some memorable moments of its own. Entertainment Weekly reports that Big Brother will soon introduce a new tech-themed twist called the “BB App Store.” The new “app” will give America the chance to get the Houseguests trending, resulting in “power apps or punishments that could crash their game.”

Big Brother Season 20 premieres Wednesday, June 27 on CBS.