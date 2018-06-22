‘Days Of Our Lives’ June 22: Chad Takes Birthright, Gabi Seeks Revenge, Lani Told Of Baby’s Death [Recap]

‘DOOL’ viewers watch today, June 22, as Chad accepts his rightful position as Stefano's heir. Gabi's anger toward Stefan is fueled by her daughter's rejection, and Lani finds out that her son has died during delivery.

After being imprisoned at Statesville Penitentiary, Gabi has finally returned to Salem on today’s episode of Days of Our Lives. As Sonny is explaining to Maggie that Victor has put Chad DiMera in charge of the company, Gabi walks into the main room of the Kiriakis mansion. She has been gone a long time and is excited to see her daughter Ari.

Maggie heads out to get Ari and returns to the room with her a short while later. When Ari sees her mother, she immediately snubs her.

“No Mommy, I hate you.”

Gabi apologizes to Arianna and explains to her that even though she had to be away for such a long time, she loves her and will never leave her again. Ari calls her mother a liar, refusing to believe anything she says. Maggie runs off after Arianna as Gabi falls apart.

Gabi admits to Sonny that she is thrilled to be out of prison, but she is having a hard time letting go of the anger against Stefan. Stefan stole her company Gabi Chic and planted evidence against her. She hates him with every fiber of her being.

Although Chad hates Stefan as well, it isn’t the same. Chad despises his brother because of the things that he did to Abby. Gabi is also holding anger toward Abigail since she lied on the stand and is the reason she went to prison in the first place.

On the other side of Salem, the hearts of many Days of Our Lives viewers ache for the loss of Lani’s baby. Eli is still at the hospital, broken. His mother, Valerie wishes she could have done more or could do more now. Lani is still unaware that their baby is gone. Val tells her son that Lani will mourn and find a way to move through this and so will he. Eli feels he has lost everything.

Lani wakes up to her father watching over her. She was disoriented upon waking but eventually realized that she was in labor and asks Abe where the baby is. She pleads to see the baby.

Abe leaves the room to get Val’s medical opinion. Eli steps up and says that he was the father and the news needs to come from him. Lani allowed him to be a part of the child’s life. They are partners and they are a team now. He made a promise to be there for her and that is what he intends to do.

“She is going to need all of us but at this moment it has to be me.”

Eli walks into the room. “It was a boy,” he tells her. “I’m sorry Lani, our baby didn’t make it. He’s gone.” Lani, completely distraught, wants to see her son.

Days viewers know that Eli and Lani aren’t the only ones suffering from the baby’s death. JJ is suffering as well. He feels like it’s his fault, and blames himself not forgiving Lani when he had the chance. He knew she was supposed to avoid stress and he laid a guilt trip on her. He feels like he “willed it to happen.”

Brady and Eve walk into the DiMera mansion ready to partner with Stefan. They hear him on the phone with Kayla and are interested to know why he is gunning for Kate. The details of his phone conversation are not revealed in today’s episode of Days of Our Lives.

Eve looks over the paperwork and it isn’t what they signed up for. She claims it’s a “bait and switch.”

There was supposed to be a partnership between Gabi Chic and Basic Back. Stefan’s paperwork outlines the purchase of Basic Black by DiMera Enterprises. Stefan has changed the terms of their original agreement. Eve and Brady can either take it or leave it. Eve refers to Stefan as “slippery, sneaky and underhanded.”

Brady, however, is considering taking Stefan’s deal, offering him a chance to compete with Titan directly. Eve isn’t convinced. She wants time to look over the papers and have their attorney check things out.

A short while later, Brady is delivered papers. When he opens the envelope, he finds that Theresa is suing him for sole custody of their son, Tate.

At the end of yesterday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Chad visited Kate to inform her that he is taking over as CEO of Titan Industries. Days viewers watched today as Kate dropped a major bombshell on Chad.

Kate tries to convince Chad that he doesn’t want to take on the headache of rebuilding Titan. She tells him that Titan could sink because Leo’s story is convincing. Chad vows to destroy Leo and anyone else who is working with him. Kate admits to Chad that Leo is working for her.

She informs Chad that Vivian orchestrated the plan to get revenge on Victor. That is what they were arguing about when Vivian died. Instead of turning Leo in for the scheme, she picked up where Vivian left off.

“Chad, there’s no reason to throw out the baby with the bathwater.”

Chad lays into Kate about family and friendship. Sonny was part of her family and he doesn’t want to be a part of this.

Sonny might have been collateral damage, but Kate is working to retrieve everything that Stefan stole from them. She points out that if Sonny’s name is cleared, Chad loses the CEO position and they throw away their chance to take Stefan down… at the cost of Chad betraying his best friend.

Chad has a decision to make. This is when Kate hands him Stefano’s iconic ring.

“Stefan would do it and so would Stefano. Never forget, you are your father’s son.”

Stefan took Stefano’s name but the ring is Chad’s birthright.

“You’re the chosen one. You’re the rightful heir. You’re the new Phoenix, meant to sweep up from all of the ashes that your brother has been dumping on our family ever since he came to Salem. You have been placed in a position to deal with Stefan. You need to stay there and do what needs to be done.”

Kate assures Chad that Sonny will be fine. She will make the lawsuit disappear if Chad focuses on doing his job and taking down the “man who slept with his wife.”

At the end of today’s episode, Days viewers watch as Chad takes the ring from Kate and puts it on his finger, just as Stefano wore it.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.