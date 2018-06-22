‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, June 22: Nick’s Engagement Makes Victor Think He’s Won!

Victor assumed that Nick's upcoming marriage to Sharon meant that Nick gave up on winning custody of Christian.

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 22, prove that all is not what it seems in Genoa City as Nick throws a surprise engagement party for himself and Sharon that leaves everybody shocked, and the fabulous foursome worries that J.T. may be alive after all.

Billy (Jason Tompson) is a bad boy. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) couldn’t believe he’s not at work while Summer (Hunter King) chastised him for sleeping in so late. Summer tempted Billy with another poker game, but Billy explained to her that he’s a gambling addict and made her promise to keep the secret between them. When Phyllis arrived back at the apartment to find out what happened to Billy and work, he lied to her and said he didn’t sleep well while hurridly hiding a poker chip.

Over at Newman Enterprises, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) surprised Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victor (Eric Braeden) when she told them she thought they were on the wrong track with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). They both assured her they aren’t, and then argued over whether or not to go to authorities. Victor did not want to contact the police.

Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) showed up and told Victoria that somebody used J.T.’s credit cards. Paul knew about it, but he neglected to let Victoria know, which didn’t surprise her. J.T.’s exes compared notes on what is going on with their respective children since he disappeared. Ultimately, the two women vowed to protect their families and hugged.

Meanwhile, at home Nick (Joshua Morrow) promised Sharon (Sharon Case) they’ll have a wonderful life together complete with Christian and the rest of their children. Sharon felt concerned that the guests at their party might not accept the news of their engagement happily, but Nick convinced her everything would be lovely.

Later, at the Dive Bar, everybody showed up to find out what Nick planned for the big surprise. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) talked to Nick alone for a moment and apologized for Victor’s behavior about Christian. Nick told her he’s sorry that she’s caught in the middle, but he reiterated that Victor would end up paying for the damage he caused.

When Victoria arrived, she pulled her three consorts away from the party and told them the news about J.T.’s credit cards. They all assured each other that J.T. is dead — right?

Finally, Nick called for everybody’s attention, and then he made his big announcement. He and Sharon got engaged again, and they plan to marry soon. Victor arrived and laughed at his son’s poor choice. Victor felt sure that Nick’s proposal to Sharon meant that Victor will win permanent custody of Christian. However, Nick assured Victor he will retain custody of the little boy.

