iPhone X 2018: Apple’s 6.1-inch ‘Budget’ iPhone Comes To Life In Latest Design Leak

Apple's entry-level iPhone for 2018 would be a significant step up from its direct predecessors.

Apple’s iPhone lineup for 2018 stands to be the company’s most distinct one in years, with leaks and rumors suggesting that the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking to release three smartphones with the same aesthetic this coming September. Two of these smartphones are expected to be successors to the premium 2017 iPhone X, with one being a 5.8-inch model and the other being a hefty 6.5-inch variant. Now, the spotlight is on Apple’s “other” handset — its budget-friendly, 6.1-inch LCD-equipped iPhone.

Just recently, Ghostek, a smartphone case manufacturer, has provided a render of what the 6.1-inch iPhone would really look like, bringing the yet-to-be-released smartphone to life based on files that reportedly were sourced from the device’s production line. As could be seen in the case maker’s render, there are some differences between the lower-priced 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and its more premium counterparts.

The most prominent difference between the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone X successors and the lower-priced 6.1-inch device could be seen at the rear of the device. Unlike the flagship smartphones, Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone this year is set to receive only one camera. Larger bezels are also noticeable in the front, with the device having borders that are slightly thicker than those found in the iPhone X. According to a BGR report, the thicker bezels in the 6.1-inch iPhone is likely due to Apple being unable to hide the display controller on an LCD screen the same way it can do to an OLED panel. This would result in the budget iPhone having a slightly thicker chin than its siblings, and Apple being Apple, the company reportedly opted to simply adopt a thicker border design on all sides of the device.

iPhone 6.1-inch in a protective case made by case maker Ghostek. via https://t.co/p6vrfcuHtZ pic.twitter.com/BYqMDScX9Z — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 22, 2018

Bigger bezels and a single camera aside, however, the 6.1-inch iPhone stands to feature several critical capabilities of the more expensive iPhone X successors. The device, for one, houses the same Face ID sensor that is yet to be matched by any device in the Android market today. A glass back is also set to be fitted on the device, making it all but certain that the upcoming handset will support wireless charging. Lastly, the device’s camera seems to be upgraded as well, with the budget iPhone having a larger sensor than the iPhone 8, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

As for the validity of the rumor, there is a good chance that Ghostek’s information will prove to be accurate. The case maker, after all, has a pretty solid track record at predicting the final designs of smartphones. The recent renders for the device, for one, reportedly came from files obtained from the factory that manufactures the iPhones themselves, making them more accurate than the everyday rumor.

The 6.1-inch iPhone, together with the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone X successors, are set to be revealed sometime in September.