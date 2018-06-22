WWE Spoilers: Full Results For U.K. Championship Tournament, And How To Watch The First-Round Matches Now

Three female superstars also competed in a triple threat match, and the winner will face Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom Championship Tournament will air in just a few days on the WWE Network. The majority of the WWE universe thoroughly enjoyed the action from last year’s United Kingdom tournament, and this year’s event looks like it may even be more exciting than its predecessor. Recently, the WWE released spoilers of the full results from the tournament. So, if you’re looking forward to seeing the event when it airs on the network, you may want to skip this article.

While most of the specials on the company’s network air live as they’re happening, the United Kingdom Championship Tournament airs a handful of days after the event took place. The WWE describes the event and when you can watch it on their network.

“WWE made its historic return to London’s world-famous Royal Albert Hall today with the 2018 WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, featuring the conclusion of the 16-man tournament, a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match and more…Be sure to watch the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament when it streams on the award-winning WWE Network on Monday, June 25, at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST. Then, check out the NXT U.K. Championship special on WWE Network the next day, Tuesday, June 26, also at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST.”

For those that want to see the matches from the tournament’s first round, the wrestling company released the matches via their social media accounts and YouTube.

Warning: The information below contains major spoilers for the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

U.K. Championship Tournament Quarterfinals Results

Zack Gibson defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Joe Coffey beat Dave Mastiff

Jordan Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster

Travis Banks beat Ashton Smith

Women’s Triple Threat Match

Toni Storm toppled Killer Kelly and Isla Dawn to earn a spot to face the NXT women’s champion, Shayna Baszler, for the title. After the match, Baszler came out from the crowd to confront Storm. The two will square off for the championship at the above-mentioned United Kingdom special at Royal Albert Hall that airs Tuesday.

The WWE also documented in their report that Triple H and U.K. General Manager Johnny Saint announced the launch of NXT UK.

Final Results For The U.K. Championship Tournament

In the semifinals, Zack Gibson defeated Flash Morgan Webster, and Travis Banks beat Joe Coffey. The WWE also reported that U.K. champion Pete Dunne, Trent Steven, and Tyler Bate defeated the Undisputed Era in a six-man tag team contest. In the tournament finals, Gibson defeated Banks and earned a WWE U.K. title match against Dunne.

After the match, Dunne and Gibson had a face-to-face confrontation. The WWE did not specify on when that title match will take place, but fans are hoping it will occur during Tuesday’s United Kingdom special.