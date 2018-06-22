Kourtney Kardashian Dons Orange Bikini While On Romantic Vacation With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima are seemingly having a great time while on their romantic vacation to Rome. The couple hit up Capri on Friday, where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed wearing a retro-looking orange bikini.

According to a June 22 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was snapped sunning herself on the deck of a boat that she and Younes Bendjima were relaxing on as she laid on a turquoise beach towel with wet hair.

The bikini is a piece from the retro-inspired Lisa Marie Fernandez collection. The suit boasts button embellishments and seersucker fabric, complete with ruffles on both pieces. The bikini costs a whopping $400 and is just one of the many beach looks that Kourtney has sported in recent months. Kardashian finished the look with a pair of cat eye sunglasses and a matching bright yellow beach towel.

The report goes on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were free to enjoy themselves and not worry about steering the boat, as a captain was on board to take care of all the details of the vehicle. The couple was also spotted getting flirty as they played together in the water and were even photographed kissing while swimming together. After their swim, they laid out on the boat and dined on a snack of grapes, nuts, and crackers.

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian decided to trade in her stylish clothes for a bikini on Friday, as in the days before her boat outing with Younes Bendjima she was spotted sightseeing in Rome. The couple posted on social media while at the Trevi Fountain and even sparked wedding rumors when the reality star posted a photo of a couple in full wedding attire to her Instagram story.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys bikini break as she goes boating with toyboy lover Younes Bendjima https://t.co/HJrTde3eEV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 22, 2018

Before Kourtney and Younes’ romantic getaway there had been rumors that the pair may have split up. Kardashian and Bendjima had gone weeks without being seen in public together, but Kourt put a rest to all of the break-up rumors by walking hand-in-hand with Younes through Rome, and even wearing a pair of earrings with his initials on them.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy. Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her,” a source previously told People Magazine of Kardashian’s relationship with Bendjima.

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are defying their haters, and having a great time doing it.