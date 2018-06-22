WWE News: The Reason Why The Main Event Of ‘Money In The Bank’ Was Changed At The Last Minute

The main event of WWE's last pay-per-view was changed at the last minute, and it was all for the fans.

This past weekend’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view ended with Braun Strowman standing tall above the ring with the briefcase in his hands and a title shot at his disposal. It was a brutal match with some big spots and some violent moments, but it was not the way that things were originally planned. Reports are now coming out with reasons as to why the main event was changed and how it all ended up happening rather last minute.

There was very little doubt that the PPV would have a number of big moments, but the Men’s Ladder Match was not scheduled to be the event. Originally, WWE was going to have an entirely different match close the show, but wanting to keep the fans happy, things were changed.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., the match between Nia Ja and Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship was originally scheduled to close the show. As fans know by now, Rousey had the upper-hand and was heading for a victory until Alexa Bliss interfered and caused a disqualification.

The match between Jax and Rousey would not have been a bad way to end the night, but WWE had a reason for the change and it was to send the fans home happy.

WWE

The ending of the Raw Women’s Championship Match led to a disqualification for Nia Jax which gave Rousey the win, but not the title. At that point, Alexa Bliss cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase she had won earlier in the night and regained the title she lost a couple of months ago.

Fans reacted in the proper fashion as they were very into the first match and looking forward to a win by the babyface known as Ronda Rousey. All of a sudden, Bliss came out to cause chaos and have the heel regain the championship.

WWE felt as if sending the fans home on a happier note was a much better idea and that is why the Men’s MITB Ladder Match was moved to the main event. With fan-favorite Braun Strowman walking out with the briefcase, it was a given that the fans would end the show with a big pop instead of boos.

Changes in match order aren’t that unusual as many pay-per-views can see schedule alterations even right up to the moment a match is scheduled to take place. There are different reasons for the moves and WWE may have honestly made the right decision in changing the main event match at Money in the Bank. It would not be surprising to see Ronda Rousey in the main event of a PPV for the moment she is scheduled to win the title.