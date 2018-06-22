Young Trump Staffers In D.C. Can’t Find Dates Because People Hate Them, And Twitter Thinks It’s Hilarious

According to a new 'Politico' article, young Donald Trump supporters in Washington D.C. are so hated that they can't get dates, and here's what Twitter users think of that.

Donald Trump, Twitter, dating, Tinder, dating apps, Washington D.C.
Leon Neal / Getty Images
BuzzWorthy

According to a new 'Politico' article, young Donald Trump supporters in Washington D.C. are so hated that they can't get dates, and here's what Twitter users think of that.

The Washington D.C. political site Politico published an investigation on Friday, focusing on the plight of young, millennial Donald Trump supporters who recently moved to the nation’s capital in order to serve in the administration of the man they believe is “making America great again.” According to the Politico exposé, the young “Trumpies” are running into serious problems in the District of Columbia — problems finding dates.

The article, titled “Young Trumpies Hit D.C. … And D.C. Hits Them Right Back,” portrays the young Trump administration staffers as running into what amounts to a sex boycott due to their affiliation with Trump and his policies that have included banning Muslims from the United States, tearing children away from their parents at the Mexican border, and, as the New York Times reports, issuing a long litany of racist public remarks.

But it’s not just on the dating scene that the “Trumpies” find themselves unwelcome in D.C.. According to the article, they aren’t even safe from political criticism in the streets.

“Staffers leaving the White House grounds semi-regularly catch passersby flipping them the bird,” the article reports. “‘I have gotten yelled at a few times walking out of work,’ lamented one White House staffer. ‘I want to get home, not get in a debate in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue.'”

The article also quotes a young woman, who says that she revealed her Trump administration job to a “match” on a dating app.

“Do you rip babies from their mothers and then send them to Mexico?” the not-so-potential date asked her.

Donald Trump, Twitter, dating, Tinder, dating apps, Washington D.C.
Trump staffers using dating apps such as Tinder are being told to simply “swipe left,” according to a new “politico” article. Leon Neal / Getty Images

Twitter users found the plight of the young, sex-starved Trump staffers to be amusing, and the “Trumpies” did not elect much sympathy.

Of course, the “Trumpies” can always date each other, and according to the Washington Post, in at least one high-profile case, that is already happening.

Giovanna Coia is a cousin to Trump adviser and public spokesperson Kellyanne Conway — perhaps best known for publicly lamenting a terrorist incident that never actually happened, “The Bowling Green Massacre,” as The Guardian reported. Copa recently began a relationship with another Trump administration staff member, John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence.

But as portrayed by Politico, most of the millennial Trumpies remain on the open market, making their frustration fair game for Twitter commentators.

Some Twitter users questioned why Trump supporters simply don’t start their own dating side. But as the LGBTQ news site Pink News pointed out, a Trump dating site, called logically enough Trump.dating already exists — but has problems of its own.

When the site launched, one of the two models on the site’s home page, Barrett Riddleberger, was quickly exposed for being convicted in 1995 for “taking indecent liberties with a child,” according to WRAL, after he was arrested for videotaping himself having sex with a 15-year-old girl. Riddleberger was 25-years-old at the time.

And at least one Twitter user wondered why Politico was devoting space and editorial resources to the dating difficulties of Trump supporters.

Some of the “Trumpies” have reported that even after they resign from their administration jobs, they cannot get themselves off of the “social blacklist” in Washington D.C., according to a report on the Trump dating phenomenon by Business Insider.

Washington D.C. has long been a heavily Democratic city. Of approximately 440,000 registered voters in the District of Columbia, as tabulated by the Washington City Paper, 311,268 — an impressive 71 percent — turned out to vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Of those, 282,830 — about 91 percent — voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Only 12,743 voted for Trump, which is a mere 4.1 percent. In fact, Washington D.C., which has three electoral votes, gained the right to vote in national elections in 1961 and has never voted for any presidential candidate who was not a Democrat, the New York Times recounts.