Meghan Markle Won’t Be Prince Louis’ Godmother, Reports ‘People Magazine’

Meghan Markle reportedly won’t be named Prince Louis’ godmother. The odds are reportedly not in her favor, as it is allegedly more likely that one of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s close friends will get the job.

According to a June 22 report by People Magazine, Meghan Markle may be the newest member of the Royal Family, and aunt to Prince Louis, but it isn’t likely that William and Kate will ask her to be their youngest child’s godmother.

The magazine reports that Prince William and Duchess Kate have set the date of Prince Louis’ christening for July 9, and that his godparents will also be announced on that day. In addition, Meghan Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, is not a godparent to either of William and Kate’s older two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The thought is that the royals will likely choose to honor some of their close friends, instead of someone who is already “a proud uncle of two royals.”

“As with George and Charlotte, [William and Kate] chose close and trusted friends and aides, rather than immediate family members, and the odds suggest that will be the same with little Prince Louis,” Jessica Bridge, of British bookmakers Ladbrokes, said in a statement about the Royal Baby.

Ladbrokes reveals that Prince William and Harry’s former assistant and nanny, Tiggy Pettifer and William’s private secretary Miguel Head, who is one of William’s most trusted employees are likely to be announced as little Louis’ godparents.

Of course, William’s step-sister, Laura Lopes, is another possibility to beat out Meghan Markle for the position of godmother. Laura is the daughter of Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. She is also the mother of one of the William and Kate’s former bridesmaids, Eliza.

Rebecca Priestley, who is Kate Middleton’s former private secretary, is also another option for the couple to choose as Louis’ godmother. Meanwhile, David Jardine-Patterson could be named godfather. David is the husband of Emilia, who is the godmother to Prince George. Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale are also in the running, as well as Kate’s siblings, Pippa and James Middleton.

While it seems that Kate Middleton and Prince William will choose someone very close to them, whether it be a family member, trusted employee, or a very close friend, it looks like Meghan Markle won’t be one of the people on the royal couple’s list to become Prince Louis’ godmother.