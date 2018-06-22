Meghan Markle Always Wears Shoes That Are Too Big, And You’ll Never Guess Why!

The Duchess of Sussex sets style trends, so why are her shoes always too big?

Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, became a near instant style icon when she began seriously dating Prince Harry. Since their engagement and wedding, Markle’s style is under constant scrutiny. She nearly always looks flawless in her well put together outfits except for one thing — her shoes are too big.

According to a Daily Star report, the Duchess’s fashion choices typically fly off shelves in the hours and days after she wears them publically. In fact, retailers struggle to keep them in stock as Inquistr reported. Why then, are her shoes so ill-fitting?

Best Life explained that Meghan is using a hack she learned from her days in Hollywood. According to a palace insider, “Meghan usually wears very high heels and celebrities often go up a size in shoes they wear them on the red carpet to avoid developing bunions or getting blisters. Standing around for hours in heels can make feet swell, which is very uncomfortable, so many women often wear slightly bigger shoes. The problem for Meghan is her foot and ankles are so slim, it’s much more noticeable on her.”

Markle stunned earlier this week at her first appearance at Royal Ascot. She wore a stylish Givenchy white silk shirtdress which she paired with a custom black and white Philip Treacy hat and Givenchy Infinity pumps in black. She looked near flawless except for the noticeable gap between the back of her shoes and her heel.

Prince Harry's firmly grip, saves his newly wedded wife, Meghan Markle, from embarrassing fall after she stumbles in white heels at Celia McCorquodale's wedding.@Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/DxUgiDiGwR — PlentyGists ™ (@Plentygist) June 18, 2018

Avoiding long-lasting foot pain and deformity is a smart step to take, but tripping over too big shoes also poses a possible hazard. Just last weekend, the Duchess of Sussex nearly fell when her too big shoes almost caused an embarrassing scene at Princess Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale’s wedding. Prince Harry maintained a firm grip on Meghan’s hand when she stumbled in her too big pumps, which saved her from a possible fall.

Before she got married to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle often avoided the too big look by wearing lace-up shoe styles. However, those types of styles are less appropriate now that she attends official events in her capacity as part of the Royal Family.

The good news for the new Duchess is she has her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, to ask for fashion advice and tips now. Kate has had years now to get things right, and she always looks flawless in her capacity as a royal.