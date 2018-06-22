‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino And Her Husband, Jim, Split After 13 Years Of Marriage

Another 'RHOC' relationship bites the dust.

After 13 years of marriage, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino and her husband, Jim Bellino, are on the outs.

As many fans will recall, some found Alexis and Jim’s marriage strange from the beginning as it seemed as though Jim controlled Alexis at times, so it may come as a shock to many that Jim is actually the one who pulled the plug on the couple’s marriage. According to Us Magazine, Jim filed for divorce yesterday. This is Alexis’ second divorce, she was previously married for two years to her college boyfriend.

The former reality star listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and their date of separation has yet to be determined. Jim is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s three children — son James and daughters Melania and Mackenna. It was also revealed that Jim is seeking spousal support from Alexis. So Alexis must be doing pretty well for herself, though it is unclear if she still has her clothing line, Alexis Couture, that she was working on during her time on Housewives.

Jim and Alexis tied the knot back in April of 2005 and they joined the Real Housewives of Orange County in 2009, just four years after getting married. The couple only starred in the show for three seasons before leaving after Season 8.

On her Instagram account, Alexis posts rather frequently, but her last post of Jim was back in April. In the video, Jim and his son can be seen messing around with rubber bands as Alexis laughs in the background.

But a post from Mother’s Day may have indicated that the couple has been having problems. In the post, Alexis poses next to a beautiful bouquet of flowers and confesses that she woke up to the wonderful gift from her children. Usually, spouses also gift their wives with a little something for being such a great mother but Alexis made no mention of her husband Jim gifting her anything for Mother’s Day.

As of late, Alexis has just been sharing photos of herself and her children on her Instagram account with her most recent photo showing her three children together on June 12. Her twin girls noticeably have pink and blue in their hair and in the caption of the image, Alexis thanks her hair artistry pal.

“It’s summertime and we’re dye-in’ over it!!!!!!???????????????? (Thank you @l33hairartistry and Angelique for the best hair artistry ever!)”

Alexis has yet to comment on the recent divorce news.