Robert Williams AWOL For Boston Celtics’ Conference Call Hours After Falling To No. 27 In NBA Draft

Boston Celtics’ first-round pick Robert Williams could not be contacted for his conference call.

Texas A&M center Robert Williams heard his name called by the Boston Celtics as they made him the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft, per Mass Live. It seems that was the only call the Celtics made which connected to Robert Williams as the newest member of the Celtics was unreachable for his conference call.

Bleacher Report is citing that the Boston Celtics have postponed their conference call introducing Robert Williams to the team and the media. Robert Williams being AWOL for his conference call was summed up as a simple miscommunication, however, it did not stop the skepticism from starting.

Falling to the Boston Celtics at No. 27 was a godsend for Robert Williams.

He is a top-five talent with some question marks about him. Many people have speculated that his lack of motivation and work ethic at times was the reason why Robert Williams fell out of the lottery and to the Celtics at No. 27. Williams could be one of the best players from the this year’s NBA Draft. He is already considered the draft’s biggest steal.

The Boston Celtics needed an aggressive rim protector, Robert Williams should be able to provide that. Williams is still a project on the offensive end. Having plays called for him is several years away.

The pick is in for the #Celtics… Robert Williams falls to Boston at 27. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/te2L1yTSkI — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 22, 2018

Robert Williams will not be looked upon to score for the Celtics, which will help his transition as a professional. The Celtics will have some reasonable expectations for Williams. He should be able to thrive under one of the NBA’s best coaches in the Celtics’ Brad Stevens.

Getting his Boston Celtics’ tenure off to a good start was important for Robert Williams. Instead of making a great impression for his new team, the newest Celtics’ player created a stir for all of the wrong reasons.

The Celtics were scheduled to have an 11 am conference call with first-round pick Robert Williams but have not been able to get in contact with him and have postponed the call. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 22, 2018

There are rumblings that Robert Williams was AWOL for his conference call with the Celtics because he overslept. If the rumors are true then it could conceivably be chalked up as a miscommunication.

No new date has been scheduled for the Boston Celtics’ introductory conference call. The Celtics will likely look to set something up with Williams at some point early next week.

Williams’ first impression with the Celtics will be forgotten as long as he produces on the basketball court.