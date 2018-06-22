‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Gushes Over Fatherhood

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in May, and now Andrew is speaking out about becoming a father for the first time.

According to a June 22 report by OK! Magazine, Amber Portwood’s baby daddy couldn’t be happier about becoming a new dad. Andrew opened up about fatherhood to the magazine, and revealed that he is completely over the moon about having his infant son, James, in his life.

Andrew Glennon revealed that being a father has been a great “adventure” and that he’s so “so happy” and blessed to be little James’ dad.

“Fatherhood is a new adventure around every turn, joking that he’s very tired, but extremely happy. “I’m exhausted but oh so happy! I could not be a luckier man. So very fortunate.” Andrew also added that “Amber is amazing” now that she’s juggling being a mother of two, their son James and her older daughter, Leah, whom she shares with her former fiance, Gary Shirley.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon welcomed their baby boy, James Andrew Glennon, on Tuesday, May 8. The Teen Mom OG star had stunned friends, family, and fans when she announced the pregnancy in late 2017.

The reality star began dating Glennon soon after ending her years-long relationship with former fiance, Matt Baier. Amber and Andrew met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, which she had attended with Matt in hopes of working through some of their relationship issues. While on set, Portwood and Glennon, who worked on the crew of the television show, hit it off and when Amber and Matt officially ended their relationship she moved on to Andrew. Only a few months later, the Teen Mom OG star revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

While both Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have both gushed over baby James, things have seemingly changed for the couple since his birth. Recently, Amber revealed that she was having a “date night” with her baby daddy, but with a twist. The couple decided to spend their date night at home with little James by their side.

However, the couple did do it up right by decorating their table with a gold table runner, flowers, and candles, complete with white wine and pasta. The pair shared a photo from their special night on Instagram, complete with their newborn son sleeping between their chairs at the table.

It looks like things are going well for Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon, and fans can’t wait to see more of their relationship when Teen Mom OG returns for new episodes.