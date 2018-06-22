‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, June 25: Victor And Nick Form An Unlikely Alliance

Monday leaves residents of Genoa City with more questions than answers.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 25 bring a day filled with more questions than answers as Jack tries to get details about his biological father from Dina, Abby asks Arturo what’s going on, and the Newmans put aside paternity issues to figure out what threat they face from J.T.

Jack (Peter Bergman) thinks he’s figured out who his biological father is — Phillip Chancellor. However, he has his work cut out for him getting the details out of Dina (Marla Adams). Since her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, the Abbotts never know if she is with them in the present or locked somewhere in the past as her mind works against her.

Still, Jack desperately needs to know the truth, according to She Knows Soaps. In order to find out, he shows the picture he found in the safe deposit box to Dina. Will she be able to answer his questions about if the man pictured is really his father? Although some days are better than others, a DNA test is probably the only real way to prove anything, and tests like that have a history of being notoriously wrong in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Arturo (Jason Canela) just can’t keep it on the straight and narrow in his burgeoning relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Every time it seems they’re on the path to starting something great, something else comes along and rips it all to pieces. It’s not surprising that Abby feels so hesitant to trust a man given her history with the gender. Plus, Arturo has been less than forthcoming with her over the past few weeks.

Abby questions Arturo about the bra she found at his place, and she may just ask him a few more uncomfortable questions while she’s at it. Why, exactly, is Arturo in town? What’s his story? Perhaps somebody should find out sooner rather than later.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) team up despite their differences over Christian’s paternity. The reason they join forces is because of the threats Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recently received. With J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) credit card charges appearing to show somebody moving towards Genoa City, they realize that Victoria could be in danger, so they decide to work together to help protect her.

Of course, they don’t realize that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are keeping a significant secret about J.T. and the fact that he isn’t even alive, or so they think. The biggest question is, who is using J.T.’s credit card and headed back to town?

Tune in to watch The Young and the Restless on CBS or POP on Monday to find out more.