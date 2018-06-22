‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Calls Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Her ‘First True Love’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently answered some very personal questions during a blog post. The mother-of-three opened up about the hardest times in her life, including losing her relationship with baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

According to a June 22 report by OK! Magazine, Kailyn Lowry was asked which of all the obstacles she’s had to overcome in her life was the hardest for her. Kail then cited two things that were extremely difficult for her to do in her life as a young mother.

Lowry claims that the first thing was moving on from her relationship with her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera. The Teen Mom 2 star says that when she and Jo broke up she was forced to leave his house, where the couple lived with their son Isaac and Jo’s parents. Kail says she struggled with “no longer being a family” with Jo and his parents, and then learning to live on her own with her young son.

The second thing Kailyn Lowry says was the hardest for her to deal with was losing her relationship with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez. Kailyn and Chris welcomed their son Lux in the summer of 2017, and although fans didn’t get to see the relationship on Teen Mom 2, Kail has been very open about how she felt while she was with Chris, revealing that she felt very “alone” during the pregnancy, and admitting that Lopez had cheated on her.

However, despite all of that, Kailyn says she believes that Chris was her first “true love,” despite the fact that she was married to Javi Marroquin, whom she shares one son, Lincoln, with.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people. But this is my life. This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in her blog post.

The Teen Mom 2 star went on to explain that although she had been in past serious relationships, her romance with Chris Lopez was “different,” adding that it’s “so hard” for her to put into words the “different feelings involved” in her relationship with Chris.

Currently, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are not together and have been continuing to try to work out their co-parenting issues, although things have not been easy for the pair.