The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith is the latest aging musician to suffer an illness while on tour, forcing postponements of planned concert dates.

The 75-year-old had a “minor health issue” ahead of a sold-out gig at the Kenswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, last night, June 21, according to an official statement posted on the Monkees’ Facebook page. “He visited a local medical facility and, although the issue was not serious, was advised to rest for the next week.”

The notice went on to say that the remaining dates — in New York City, Huntington, New York, and Red Bank, New Jersey — of the current tour, The Monkees Present: The Mike & Micky Show, “have been postponed until a later date.”

“Nesmith has been dismissed from the hospital and is traveling back to his home in Carmel Valley [California],” continued the statement. “He is in good spirits and thanks all the fans for their support and understanding. He looks forward to getting back on the stage again soon.”

In the early 1960s, prior to becoming a musician, Nesmith did a tour of duty in the Air Force. His mother, Bette Nesmith Graham, famously invented the typewriter correction fluid Liquid Paper.

The Mike & Micky Show featured Nesmith and 73-year-old Monkee Micky Dolenz performing as a duo for the first-time ever. The tour kicked off in Chandler, Arizona, on June 1, and promised “songs that span the group’s entire career — from its 1966 eponymous debut to 2016’s Good Times,” according to the Monkees website. The shows highlighted “many of Nesmith’s compositions, including some that have never been performed live.”

“I love being onstage with Micky,” Nesmith said pre-tour. “We’ve been collaborating for over 50 years, so it’s hard to believe it’s never been just the two of us. I’m excited to dust off some tunes that I haven’t played for a long time too. These are going to be some fun shows.”

“Right from the get-go, I admired Mike’s songs. When we used to get together around the campfire to sing in the early days, we were always doing his songs,” Dolenz previously said. “We always had such a great vocal blend, [and] he was the one who encouraged me to write songs of my own. I’ve always been a big fan, and now we finally get to do the Mike & Micky Show that we riffed on back when we were shooting The Monkees.”

Missing from the tour were original Monkees members Peter Tork and Davy Jones.

Tork, 76, chose not to take part in this jaunt in order to focus on the 2018 Peter Tork and Shoe Suede Blues album Relax Your Mind, which honors the music of Lead Belly.

Sadly, Jones passed away after suffering a heart attack in February 2012 when he was 66-years-old.

The Monkees formed back in Los Angeles in 1965 when Nesmith, Dolenz, Tork, and Jones were cast in a television show about a struggling Beatlesque band. The quartet became pop culture sensations thanks to the eponymous TV series and a string of Billboard-topping hit singles like “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m A Believer,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” and “Daydream Believer.”