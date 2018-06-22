Michael Jackson’s Father, Joe Jackson, Doesn’t Have Long To Live, Says Son Jermaine

Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, has reportedly been hospitalized with terminal cancer. The late singer’s father reportedly doesn’t have much time, according to his son, Jermaine.

According to a June 22 report by TMZ, Joe Jackson has been battling cancer for a while now, but is currently in the end stages of the illness. Sources tell the outlet that Joe’s wife, Katherine, has been by his bedside and that some of his children and grandchildren have also been at the hospital.

However, Joe Jackson’s son, Jermaine Jackson, claims that he has not been informed of what is going on, and has had to “beg” to see his father while he’s been in the hospital.

“No one knew what was going on – we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this. We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick. He’s very very frail, he doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside – that’s our only intention in his final days,” Jermaine Jackson told The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, sources reveal Radar Online that the family is preparing themselves for Joe Jackson’s death. An insider tells the site that Katherine Jackson doesn’t believe her husband will survive the weekend and that the family already has some funeral plans in place.

Jermaine Jackson says him and his siblings have had to "beg, plead, and argue" to see their father https://t.co/jADPKwdT2O — Page Six (@PageSix) June 22, 2018

“Joe wants to be buried next to Michael. So he’ll be laid to rest in the mausoleum, and so will Katherine. The Jacksons have already bought multiple plots at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles, have spoken to police and arranged car services,” a source stated.

As fans already know, Joe Jackson is the man responsible for thrusting his sons into the music business and creating their group, The Jackson Five, which ultimately led Michael Jackson to pursue a solo career and become one of the most influential music icons of all time. Joe and Michael’s relationship was rocky, to say the least, and the duo publicly feuded over abuse claims before MJ’s shocking and tragic death in 2009.

“Joe realizes now his impact on the family. He has regrets about what he did to his children. He doesn’t want to die. Katherine is sad, but she has forgiven him,” the source added.

Friends and family are now reportedly been coming together to visit with Joe Jackson in what is being reported as his final days.