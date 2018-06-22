‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin’s Grand Gesture Flops, Sam Grows More Suspicious Of Peter’s Whereabouts

Valentin tries again to smooth things over with Nina and 'General Hospital' spoilers detail that she'll make a comment that leaves him wondering

Nina is becoming more stressed by the day over the Peter situation. She is trying to keep everything under control, but that’s no easy task at this point and General Hospital spoilers suggest that she might make a significant slip in Friday’s episode. Valentin put together a grand gesture to win her back, while Sam is still digging and is convinced that there’s more he’s hiding.

The latest preview posted by the show on Twitter shares some juicy General Hospital spoilers. Viewers will see things get tense between Alexis and Julian as they work through a therapy session with Kevin, and Lucas will voice his concerns about the adoption potentially falling through to Brad. In addition, Margaux will have a tense encounter with someone and Mike will push back against how Sonny is interacting with him.

There is forward progress on the way with all of those storylines, but General Hospital spoilers reveal that Valentin will be front-and-center during this June 22 show. As viewers saw on Thursday’s show, he snuck into Nina’s office at Crimson and redecorated it to take them back to Morocco. Nina walked in and was speechless, and everybody will see more of her reaction during Friday’s show.

Nina wants one thing out of Peter, West Coast. But how far is she willing to let Obrecht go to get it? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/EcgSIc5d2U — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 21, 2018

Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Valentin’s plan will not turn out as he had hoped. Based on the previews, it looks like Nina may be too rattled and distracted by the Peter situation to even give Valentin a chance to woo her.

Nina will ramble and rant at Valentin, and she’ll ultimately say something that could be a big problem. She’ll say that due to Valentin’s actions, she’s had to take justice into her own hands. The buzz is that this will immediately make Valentin wonder what she means by that, and she may freeze up and realize she has said too much.

Could Nina decide that Valentin could actually be useful in resolving this sticky situation with Peter? She’s been insistent that her marriage to him is over, but he’s not ready to give up on her. In reality, he probably could come in handy right now as she tries to figure out what to do.

As this encounter plays out, General Hospital spoilers note that Sam and Curtis will be discussing their investigation again. They have made little progress in figuring out where Peter is, and Sam will admit that she’s convinced Valentin knows more than he’s admitted. Of course, the truth of the matter is that he doesn’t know where the man is hidden, but he does know more than he’s let on in other senses.

Is there any hope for Nina and Valentin as a couple? When will Peter regain his freedom, and who will ultimately figure out where he is? There’s a lot of drama on the way with Friday’s episode and General Hospital spoilers hint that things will get quite intense during the shows set to air during the week of June 25.