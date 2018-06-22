Roloff boasts about the new things Ember is doing

Little People Big World star Audrey Roloff posted a photo of baby Ember Jean Roloff on Instagram to mark the nine-month celebration of her birth. Roloff does her best to provide fans with baby Ember’s milestones on social media but has been slowed down lately by a bout of mono.

The Hollywood Gossip shared the update that Audrey posted on Instagram. Audrey and her husband Jeremy have done their best to create a timeline for themselves, Ember, and for fans to keep up with how fast she is growing.

Audrey apologized that the 9-month pic was a bit late, but anyone who has had mono knows it can wipe you out.

“Every month I’m a little later in taking/posting this photo butttt our precious little girl is 9 months old now!!! Her dimples are even sweeter and she is just so full of joy.”

Roloff says that Ember is very friendly, and is in the phase where she explores the world through her mouth.

“She smiles at anyone who looks her way and loves making new friends. She grunts, and claps, and just started giving kisses – or at least we are receiving them as kisses, it could also be that she wants to put her mouth on absolutely everything.”

Audrey explains that even though Ember is working on walking, she still is very big on crawling as her main mode of transport.

“She walks around the coffee table and sometimes tries to balance on her own, but is still very keen on crawling (and she is VERY fast).”

But in her Instagram post, Audrey is asking for suggestions from anyone about a good baby gate for the stairs as Ember has figured out those too.

“She learned to climb the stairs though so… baby gate recommendations anyone?”

Roloff has changed her tune when communicating with fans after getting slammed on social media for referring to baby formula as a sin, saying that women are supposed to breastfeed. Before Audrey had mono she had a breast infection soon after Ember’s birth and was told to feed the baby using formula.

“I was very adamant about breastfeeding exclusively. Formula was, like, a sin. I just never thought I would do that but at the same time, I need to feed my baby, so we have to do it.”

Many fans saw this post as judgmental of women who can’t or choose not to breastfeed. People reacted by saying that not feeding a baby is a sin and that she needs to get over herself, assuming she is the authority on everything.

Roloff had posted similar judgments about childbirth, and how a natural delivery was the only way to go.