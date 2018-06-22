Model Demi Rose Flaunts Her Body In Cleavage Baring Black And Gold Bikini

Rose welcomes summer with daring curves in Ibiza

Model Demi Rose worked her curves in Ibiza in a daring bikini on Thursday.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 23-year-old model donned a sexy black and gold two-piece in Ibiza for a sunny photo shoot for the brand ISAWITFIRST.com. The bikini featured a plunging neckline on top and a thong-style backside on the high cut bottoms. The gorgeous suit highlighted Rose’s ample breasts, nipped in waist, and shapely posterior.

To top off her beach-ready look, Rose wore her brunette locks wet and tousled and put colossal gold hoop earrings in her ears. On her eyes, she had metallic shimmery eyeshadow and thick, curled eyelashes, which she paired with a nude lip.

Yesterday, the model also thrilled her seven million Instagram followers when she wished them a happy first day of summer by donning a beautiful white and green bikini and sharing it to Instagram. Rose captioned the image, “Over here it’s officially the first day of Summer! I wish you all an amazing one Bikini by Ibiza x Demi Rose @isawitfirst.”

She wore her brown hair loose and wavy with a beautiful white flower over her ear. The bikini featured a triangle top that barely contained her assets and a sexy, full coverage bottom. She completed the look with a sultry smokey eye and soft pink lips.

Rose, who rose to fame in 2016 when she briefly dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend rapper Tyga while the couple was on a break, poses in bikinis and one-pieces for photo shoots often. Modeling swimwear is a big part of her job.

Because she’s so often wearing such revealing suits, she works hard with both diet and exercise to keep herself in shape. She recently told Daily Mail, “I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!”

Although she’s a significant success as a model, Demi Rose has her sights set on acting. She hopes to move to Los Angeles soon to work in movies. A particular wish of hers is to become a Bond Girl. The Birmingham beauty hopes to make her dreams a reality soon.