Donald Trump Tweets To Republicans To Stop Wasting Time On Immigration Bill Until After The Mid-Terms

Donald Trump sends a tweet to Republicans to stop focusing on immigration for now.

Donald Trump wants the Republican Party to stop wasting time focusing on immigration and immigration discussions until after the mid-term elections. According to CNN, President Trump wants more Republicans in the Senate before moving forward on any future immigration bills.

Now there are questions regarding what is going to happen to the families that have been separated from each other. Citizens have grown concerned over the latest rounds of ICE sweeps and roundups near the United States and Mexico border. With the controversial Donald Trump-ordered raids, mothers and fathers have been separated from their small children.

The children have been housed together in fenced cells until the United States courts decide the fate of their families. It has become what many are considering inhumane conditions with the children caged in, without their parents. According to ABC News, several U.S. mayors went to visit one of the border towns. However, when they requested to see the living conditions, their request was refused.

According to Politico, over 500 kids were reunited with their families in May, per Donald Trump’s orders. What it suggests is that kids have been separated from their families for months as Donald Trump and the Republican Party works on an advantageous immigration bill for them.

It may take months before anything regarding their fate will be determined, especially now with President Donald Trump and his new orders.

Per usual Donald Trump style, the president revealed what he wanted the Republicans to do next in a Twitter post.

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Donald Trump is suggesting that the Democratic Party has held up the process when it comes to passing immigration bills. Most Democrats would disagree with being blamed for the now-stalled talks on immigration.

Being thrown under the bus by Donald Trump as the reason why there has not been a resolution on immigration is something that Democrats will not tolerate. It has played a major role when it comes to the divide on immigration discussions.

What a hypocrite! @realDonaldTrump makes hateful and racist rants every day about how immigrants are “bad” for the country, but he had no problem hiring undocumented immigrants to help him build the Trump Hotel in DC or Trump Tower in New York City. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 22, 2018

Democrats have maintained for months that Donald Trump and the Republican Party have not negotiated in good faith. They also have claims that Donald Trump is not telling the full truth. One of President Trump’s latest set of tweets, however, puts the onus on the Democrats once again.

Democrats want open Borders, where anyone can come into our Country, and stay. This is Nancy Pelosi’s dream. It won’t happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

While making his bid to become president, one of the platforms Donald Trump ran on was immigration reform. Donald Trump has focused on tightening the Southern border since he won the election. His rhetoric, however, is suggesting that there will be less crime if immigration laws were stricter.

.@realDonaldTrump-“Phony” refugee stories? The only phony is you. Your entrance music from now on, no matter where you go, should be a mix of Corey Lewandowski saying “womp, womp” on repeat and the children crying for their parents. You’re a miserable heartless failure. Resign. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 22, 2018

Separating families is inhumane in the eyes of most. It also has placed Donald Trump and the Republican party in a terrible spot.

President Donald Trump wants the Republicans to wait until the mid-term elections before focusing on immigration bills. Many think that if a resolution is not met soon, waiting could cost Donald Trump and the Republican Party spots in the House and Senate come November.