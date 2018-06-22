‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Release Date: Significant ‘Breaking Bad’ Character Return Will Please Fans

Better Call Saul is returning later than expected this year. Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould tease a major Breaking Bad crossover as Season 4 of Better Call Saul overlap with the original gets bigger.

Better Call Saul was expected around Spring this year, which passed with no premiere date. As fans awaited a release date, it was announced last month that the hit series will return in the Fall 2018 schedule. The official release date of Better Call Saul Season 4 is Monday, August 6 at 9/8c on AMC.

The upcoming season is expected to begin streaming on Netflix the following day after its premiere.

Co-showrunner Vince Gilligan teased a crossover character in the fourth season during a Masterclass panel in the AMC Summit.

“There’s a very important character from the ‘Breaking Bad’ era that we’re going to meet this year.”

Gilligan is confident fans will be pleased with the character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the character is Lalo, who was mentioned in the introductory scene with Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad Season 2 Episode 8 “Better Call Saul.”

Executive producer Melissa Bernstein stated during the panel that new characters will be introduced but didn’t dish out any details.

Aaron Paul’s return as Jesse Pinkman has been teased since Season 2 but there is no confirmation that the popular character is returning. The fourth season will have a darker theme as Jimmy McGill becomes Saul Goodman.

Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, stated that fans can expect Wexler and Jimmy to deal with the fallout of Chuck McGill’s suicide from the Season 3 finale.

“What they did to Chuck, what Chuck did to himself, Chuck’s death, Jimmy’s reaction to it, what grief does to all of us…they have a huge impact. If you’ve ever been the person that’s supporting someone who is grieving, that has an impact on a relationship.”

The actress also added that Chuck will remain a major theme in Season 4 although Michael McKean, who played Chuck will not be returning.

Fans theorized who will be the catalyst in Jimmy losing his moral compass and it seems as though Chuck’s suicide will push him over the edge but that is yet to be determined in Season 4. How Jimmy deals with the loss of his brother will be pivotal in the first few episodes.

A 10-episode fourth season will close in on Breaking Bad as the timelines will inevitably meet.

Better Call Saul Season 4 preemies in August.