‘The Conners’: Will Roseanne Be Sent To Rehab In New Spin-Off?

A Roseanne spin-off was officially announced by ABC on Thursday, and now fans are wondering how the show’s title character will be written off of the series, which has been re-branded as The Conners.

According to a June 22 report by E! Online, Roseanne Barr has signed off on allowing the show to continue without any creative control or gaining any financial compensation from the new spin-off. However, that doesn’t mean Roseanne’s character will be completely forgotten. The new show will have to explain the character’s absence, and there are a lot of possibilities to do so.

While most fans believe that The Conners will kill off Roseanne, who was scheduled to go under the knife and have surgery on her knee in the most recent season, there are other ways to get rid of the character.

45 years strong ????????????#Roseanne A post shared by Roseanne on ABC (@roseanneonabc) on May 8, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Roseanne Barr still retains the rights to her former character if she ever wanted to do another spin-off, revival, or reboot in the future. This could mean that the series will not kill the character, but find a new way to write her out of the storyline.

One suggestion was that Roseanne Conner leaves the family’s home in Lanford, Illinois to go to rehab. The character was seen struggling with an addiction to painkillers in the previous season due to the injury to her knee. Roseanne was seen hiding pills, getting them from other people, and lying about how many she had been taking. When her husband, Dan Conner (John Goodman) found out about his wife’s issues, he was furious, and knew they had to address the problem. It seems that Dan believed the knee surgery would do the trick and that Roseanne would eventually recover and not need the pills for her pain any longer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while ABC hasn’t confirmed what will happen to Roseanne’s character, they did give a brief synopsis of what fans can expect when The Conners begins airing on the network later this year.

“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” the statement reads.

The Roseanne spin-off will air this fall on ABC.