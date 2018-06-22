Kim Kardashian Shares One Of Her Beauty Secrets & It Will Cost You $6

Kim Kardashian West is finally revealing her beauty and skincare secrets, and surprisingly enough, they aren’t as expensive as you’d think. The makeup maven and beauty mogul recently revealed that one of her beauty secrets is so affordable-it only costs $6! As reported by Us Weekly, the 37-year-old who has built a successful and incredibly lucrative business based on her curvy physique, flawless skin, and breathtaking good looks is now giving fans an insider look on some of her favorite skincare and beauty products that keep her skin and face looking perfect.

The beauty icon has been keeping fans in the know lately through her app, allowing her followers to get an inside look on the products she’s currently using to achieve her gorgeous glowing skin and covetable makeup looks. Well recently, Kim posted a beauty update on some of the products she’s been loving lately, and fans weren’t disappointed. The KKW beauty mogul opened up about one product in particular that she uses to remove any and all traces of her makeup before bed, and the best part is– it’s available at your local drugstore.

As it turns out, to remove her makeup every night, Kim uses Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes from the popular drugstore skincare brand Neutrogena.

“One of my secrets to getting it all off is to use Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Wipes,” she wrote on her app. “You can get them at any drugstore and they’re only $6! I love how soothing they are—plus, they wipe every last bit of your makeup off, so your skin feels SO clean.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BkA-SmClehV/?taken-by=kimkardashian

While you’d think that all of Kim’s beauty and skincare products would cost a pretty penny, compared to other cleansing wipes on the market, Neutrogena’s reign supreme over pricer brands and for good reason. The wipes are formulated to be gentle and calming, working to cleanse your skin gently while dissolving all traces of dirt, oil and waterproof mascara with ease. The wipes also feature a unique calming scent, which helps prepare you for a good night’s sleep and ensures your skin is glowing when you wake up. As if that doesn’t sound good enough, the wipes are also free of parabens, fluoride, dye, ethyl alcohol, aluminum, and sulfates and are allergy-tested.

North West Is A Makeup Tutorial Natural! pic.twitter.com/TqHTmvLU4x — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2018

The mother of three may want to keep a pack of her favorite makeup remover wipes handy especially for the moments when her daughter North, decides to play in her makeup. Just a few days ago, Kim posted a video of her oldest daughter on social media, playing in her mother’s makeup. Kim posted the video of the six-year-old holding a makeup brush and putting blue eyeshadow all over her face. In the video, Kim films her daughter who apparently snuck into her mother’s makeup when she wasn’t looking.

“North, what are you doing with my [Mario palette]?” Kim asks in the short video.

As her daughter continues to ignore her mother and paint her face (literally), Kim instructs her daughter to stop before the two burst into laughter.