‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers : Sally Creates Chaos With Eric’s Family When He Offers Her A Job

Eric knows talent when he sees it.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 25 reveal that Sally’s (Courtney Hope) return will dramatically affect the status quo. According to Courier Journal, Eric (John McCook) will offer Sally a job and go against his family’s wishes.

B&B viewers will remember that Sally rode off into the sunset with Thomas (Pierson Fode), who promised her the good life in New York. Yet, months later she returned alone and without a cent to her name. When Bill (Don Diamont) set her building alight, he cost her Spectra Fashions and all her dreams to boot. Now that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has convinced the fiery vixen to stay, she has to start from scratch and go job-hunting. After all, she can’t stay on his couch forever, no matter how great the benefits.

Luckily for her Eric always had a soft spot for her great-aunt, the formidable Sally Spectra, for whom she is named. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that Eric faces a huge backlash from his family and colleagues when he appoints Sally to the Hope for the Future line. However, Sally is no stranger to difficult situations, and as long as she is given a chance she seems to thrive.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will confront his father about appointing Sally to work for Forrester Creations. BB fans know that Sally stole the dressmaker’s designs when she had her own fashion house, and although she repented of her devious ways, he never seemed to trust her again. Coupled with the fact that she is the reason that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) slept with Bill (Don Diamont), Ridge won’t like the fact that she is working with Liam again. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will also remember that Steffy found out that Liam and Sally had kissed. In a retaliatory move, she slept with her father-in-law.

Not too long ago, Hope (Annika Noelle) reminded Maya (Karla Mosley) to stay in her lane. She overruled Maya’s decision to fire Emma (Nia Sioux) because this fashion line is Hope’s domain. Now that Eric has decided that Sally should work on this particular line, Hope is also sure to have some choice words for him too. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that not only will she feel that Eric has no authority to hire as he pleases, but she will also confront Sally. If Hope thinks that Sally is a demure wallflower, she is sadly mistaken. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.