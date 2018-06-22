Jenna Dewan Shares Girl Date With Daughter Everly On Instagram Story

They're the cutest little pair!

Coolest mom ever?It’s no secret that Jenna Dewan is a great mom to her daughter, Everly, and she has proved it time and time again. Yesterday was definitely no exception.

On her popular Instagram account, the mother of one enjoyed some girl time with her daughter and shared their girls date with fans on her Instagram story. The first snapshot in the series of images shows Everly and what appears to be a friend getting their nails done. Though their faces are not shown in the snapshot, you can see their adorable little nails, which are painted red with white polka dots. In the caption of the first photo Jenna just wrote “girl date.”

The next sweet photo shows Everly’s hand on top of Jenna’s, showing off their new manicures. While Everly rocks the polka dot look, Jenna’s also got a fresh looking coat of paint on her nails with a clear polish along with sparkles on top like a french manicure. While many fans were wondering if there was a special occasion for the mother/daughter manicures, there was! Turns out, Everly is graduating.

The next picture shows a flat Stanley like doll that Everly seems to have made in honor of her graduation. On the doll, Everly expresses that her favorite color is purple and that she hopes to be a ballerina when she grows up. Jenna simply wrote “graduation day” on the photo. It is unclear what grade she is graduating but since she’s 5-years-old, one can only assume that it’s a Kindergarten graduation.

As many fans know, Jenna and her husband, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, revealed earlier this year that they were splitting after nine years of marriage together. They pair made a statement to let the public know that they would be splitting before other rumors swirled.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they wrote.

But the couple both seem to be doing okay, post split. In a recent interview, People shares that Jenna spoke about her daughter, Everly, and how she has become quite the environmentalist recently. Jenna dished that the 5-year-old goes to a lot of different camps where she learns about nature and how to respect her world. She also uses her knowledge to help teach Jenna a lesson or two.

“She’ll tell me, ‘Mommy, you need to recycle that’ or, ‘Be careful, don’t disrespect nature!’ It starts young. She’s only 4 and she already has that instilled in her, so I think I’m doing something right.”

What a cute mother/daughter duo they make!