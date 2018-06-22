Drew Barrymore & Daughters Olive & Frankie Seen In LA

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star brought her daughters along to a taping of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

It was Take Your Daughters to Work Day for Drew Barrymore. The Santa Clarita Diet star made a rare public appearance with her young daughters, Olive and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, en route to a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mail posted photos of the sweet mom-daughter trio as they made their way to the Hollywood studio ahead of Drew’s appearance on the late-night show. Drew, 43, was photographed carrying her younger daughter on her hip while holding the older girl’s hand.

During the taping of the show, Barrymore told Kimmel that her daughter Frankie was backstage at the talk show studio, while her older daughter Olive was in the bathroom “having a crisis” over a “hair problem.”

Barrymore went on to tell Kimmel that she wants her daughters to be self-sufficient as they get older and not have as an unorthodox childhood as she did. Drew pointed out that as a kid went to Studio 54 and that Madonna, Billy Idol, Grace Jones, and Ratt lead singer Stephen Pearcy were guests at her 12th birthday party—in a club.

“My kids are gonna miss out on fun things like that,” Drew joked. “But they get to come on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.”

Olive Barrymore Kopelman is five years old and her sister, Frankie, is four. Drew’s daughters are about the same age she was when she made her big-screen debut in the sci-fi horror film, Altered States, in 1980, two years before her breakout role came as the adorable Gertie in her godfather Steven Speilberg’s 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Drew Barrymore previously told the Today Show that she wanted her girls to know the value of hard work. It already sounds like they plan to follow in their famous mom’s footsteps. In fact, Drew said her daughters have the Barrymore family’s acting “gene.”

“All they want to do is get onstage,” Drew said of her daughters, according to People. “They’ve got the Barrymore gene! We went to The Sound of Music, they’re like, ‘I just want up on the stage.’ We go to the Amazing Bubble Show, they’re like, ‘I just want on the stage.'”

#sisters #myhappyplace #mywholeworld A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Feb 24, 2018 at 1:33pm PST

Drew also revealed that she plans to support her daughters in whatever path they choose, but for now, they are embracing childhood.

“That’s where they’re gonna, in the healthiest way, develop who they really know they wanna be,” Barrymore said. “As of today, I would say Olive is a vet and Frankie’s a ballerina.”

Drew Barrymore is currently a single mom. In 2016, she split from her kids’ father, art consultant Will Kopelman, after four years of marriage. Drew was previously married to L.A. bar owner Jeremy Thomas briefly in 1994 and to comedian Tom Green for one year in 2001.

You can see Drew Barrymore talking about her daughters on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.