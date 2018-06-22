Kim Kardashian Shows Off Jewelry On Instagram Upon Returning To Paris After 2016 Robbery

Kim Kardashian returned to Paris this week for the first time since her horrific 2016 robbery, where masked men stole nearly $10 million worth of jewelry from her and left her terrified. After her most recent trip, she then showed off some new bling via her social media account.

Kim Kardashian posted about getting some brand new Dior jewelry on her Instagram story on the same day she left Paris with her husband, Kanye West. While in Paris, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore no jewelry or accessories, likely due to her memories of the traumatizing robbery just two years earlier.

However, as soon as her time in Paris was done, Kim couldn’t wait to get fitting with some brand new sparkle. Kardashian showed off a photo of herself and designer Kim Jones as he put a brand new Dior bracelet on her wrist.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week as she and Kanye West supported their friend, Virgil Abloh’s new line in the Louis Vuitton 2019 menswear show. Kim and Kanye sat front row at the show and were joined by Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell, and Rihanna.

As Kim left Paris, she revealed that it was an “emotional” trip and thanked the city for welcoming her after the nightmarish events of her previous stay there. The robbery took place in October 2016, and Kim opened up about the incident months later. She revealed that she was nearly naked when masked men forcefully entered her Paris hotel room and tied her up, taping her hands, legs, and mouth, before putting her in the bathtub.

Kim Kardashian admitted, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, that she believed the men were going to rape her and shoot her. According to a previous report by Entertainment Tonight, the men stole everything in Kim’s handbag including two Cartier bracelets, a Jacob gold and diamond necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex, and many other pieces of jewelry from the reality star.

Kardashian also stated that she begged the men for her life, saying that she had young children at home who needed her. “None of them spoke English, so she couldn’t communicate with them. All she kept saying over and over is ‘I have kids. Take anything you want. Please don’t kill me. Please don’t kill me,'” a source said of the robbery at the time.

Kim Kardashian later revealed that as hard as that moment was for her, she believed she had to go through it to learn a valuable life lesson.