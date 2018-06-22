Kim Kardashian Eats Popeyes Chicken After ‘Emotional’ Trip To Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a very busy few days. The pair returned to Paris for the first time since Kim’s terrifying 2016 robbery and supported their friends Virgil Abloh and Teyana Taylor. However, there was one thing that Kim really needed to make it through her busy schedule, and that was Popeye’s fried chicken.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Thursday to reveal that she and Kanye West were back in New York City following their trip to Paris. The couple headed to Teyana Taylor’s album listening party, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took out her phone to reveal that they had been given Popeye’s chicken before the party.

On her Instagram story, Kardashian filmed herself in the mirror eating the fried chicken, as Kanye can be seen in the background chowing down. Kim told her social media followers that the meal was “just what she needed” as she and her husband were “fresh off the plane.” The reality star also revealed that there was candy, including M&Ms and gummy bears, in their room backstage, and that Teyana Taylor had left them tons of merchandise.

It seems that Kim Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family who enjoys fast food. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, was spotted hitting up a McDonald’s drive-thru with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, earlier this week. Khloe was photographed eating french fries as Tristan drove her black Rolls Royce to grab a quick snack. While both Kardashian sisters are avid about their workouts, it’s nice to see that they are not opposed to indulging in some fast food from time to time, despite their celebrity lifestyle.

Reflecting A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian probably needed some comfort food after returning to Paris for the first time since her robbery two years ago. As many fans will remember, masked men broke into Kim’s hotel room, tied her up, and held her at gunpoint. Kim later revealed she feared she would be raped and murdered. The ordeal was very traumatic for the reality star, who called her most recent trip to the city “emotional.”

“Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! I couldn’t have come for a better reason….off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day,” Kim wrote via social media after supporting her friend Virgil Abloh at Paris Fashion Week, as reported by the Inquisitr.