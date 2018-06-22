Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted Holding Hands In NYC Hours Following ‘Pretend Marriage’ Prank

Just hours after singer Justin Bieber and his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin pranked the paparazzi, the couple was snapped holding hands after a lunch date in New York City. As reported by the Daily Mail, the new couple was spotted hand in hand leaving popular upscale hot spot Cipriani’s in New York City on Thursday, June 21. The 24-year-old singer was snapped leaving the eatery with his 21-year-old girlfriend sans wedding ring after pulling a huge prank on the paparazzi just hours beforehand. Early Thursday morning, Bieber got paparazzi’s wheels spinning and had media outlets in an uproar when he was spotted and snapped wearing a wedding band on his left ring finger while out taking a romantic stroll with Baldwin in New York’s West Village.

As Bieber had suspected, fans and media outlets were on fire after the photo was snapped and subsequently leaked, many fans speculating that the new couple was married after just a few weeks of dating. Bieber’s fans quickly took to social media demanding answers from the “Sorry” singer noting that the pop star rarely wears jewelry, to begin with, so the “wedding ring” photo looked questionable.

As it turns out, the Biebs was only joking about the wedding ring and admitted a few hours later that the whole thing was a prank. TMZ reported and later revealed that a source close to Bieber told the media outlet that he wanted to play a prank on the paparazzi by slipping a wedding ring on his left ring finger.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue their love fest during romantic NYC stroll https://t.co/Ex29AwBpuy — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 21, 2018

According to the source, they say Bieber figured that he’d sit back and have some fun watching the internet explode over the alleged pretend secret marriage –which is pretty much what wound up happening anyway. The source went on to say that the prank was done “all in good fun” and that as of now, there are no plans for a wedding and that “Justin and Hailey are still just enjoying each other’s company.”

Since the duo was spotted a couple of days ago passionately kissing around the Big Apple, rumors have been swirling that the pair has rekindled their romance and are a couple. The pair has yet to address the rumors despite being spotted out and snapped by photogs on numerous occasions. This go around the pair appeared to be in high spirits as they walked and talked. The Canadian singer kept things casual for the pair’s lunch date wearing an oversized black T-shirt, matching basketball shorts, Nike sliders, and a baseball cap, while the 21-year-old model wore light blue jeans and a black top. Over the ensemble, the H & M model donned a leather jacket and wore white sneakers on her feet.